Case Maker Leaks All Three Galaxy S10 Designs

Samsung is said to be planning multiple versions of its Galaxy S10. And now they've been featured in a leak from case maker Olixar.



(Image credit: Olixar/Mobile Fun)



Those cases, published by Mobile Fun, show Olixar cases protecting three separate Galaxy S10 designs, called the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Plus. While they all appear to come with similar designs, there are some important differences to consider.

First up, the Galaxy S10 Lite appears to come with the same front-facing camera hole you'd find in the new Galaxy A8S. According to the leaked image, the Lite will offer a 5.8-inch screen and has dual cameras on the back aligned horizontally. As expected, there's no notch.

Moving up to the standard Galaxy S10 model, you'll find the same single-lens camera as in the Lite model. There's also the same horizontally aligned dual cameras on the back. However, the standard model comes with a 6.1-inch screen, making it slightly larger than the Lite offering.

If it's the Galaxy S10 Plus you're after, however, get ready for a boatload of cameras. That handset, which will come with a 6.4-inch screen, according to the leak, also offers dual front-facing cameras. On the rear, the Galaxy S10 Plus is expected to ship with four cameras for a total of six across the device.

Most importantly for many who don't quite like the idea of Apple removing the headphone jack in its iPhones, the Samsung handsets in the leak all appear to include the standard 3.5mm jack.

We can't verify that the phones in the leak are real. Often times, case makers design cases for devices based on what they hear in the rumor mill to get an early jump on launches. Those cases they design are little more than CAD drawings that, once they hear from device makers, can change or not depending on how accurate the rumor mill was.

In other cases, however, case makers get their information directly from the device maker, like Samsung, so they can be ready to release products at launch. It's entirely possible, though unconfirmed, that Olixar has based its designs on that.

That said, the phones in the latest leak look like many of those we've been seeing elsewhere, which lends some credibility to the leak.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S10 in early 2019.