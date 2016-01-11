Here's Apple's Official List of CarPlay Vehicles

Even though Apple introduced its automotive-based infotainment system CarPlay to the world in late 2014, adoption by car makers has been pretty slow, and often spotty for brands that had pledged to support it. But as 2015 rolled on, more and more manufacturers jumped on board. Now in early 2016, Apple has finally released a list of all the upcoming models that will incorporate CarPlay, so keep reading to see if your next vehicle has the right system to best complement your iPhone.
In the US, Volkswagen, Mercedes, Cadillac and Chevy look to have the largest number of CarPlay support vehicles, but as we get closer to 2017, hat may change as big names such as Ford and GM transition to a new generation of infotainment solutions. Careful observers will also notice some notable absentees which include Jaguar, BMW, Mazada and Chrysler.
MORE: Connected Cars: A Guide to New Vehicle Technology
Audi
2017 Q7
2017 A4
Buick
2016 LaCrosse
2016 Regal
Cadillac
2016 ATS
2016 ATS Coupe
2016 ATS-V
2016 ELR
2016 CTS
2016 CTS-V
2016 XTS
2016 Escalade
2016 Escalade ESV
2016 CT6
Chevrolet
2016 Spark
2016 Cruze
2016 Malibu
2016 Camaro
2016 Camaro Convertible
2016 Silverado
2016 Silverado HD
2016 Impala
2016 Volt
2016 Corvette
2016 Corvette Convertible
2016 Colorado
2016 Tahoe
2016 Suburban
Citroën
2016 C3
2016 C4
2016 C5
2016 Berlingo Multispace
DS
2016 DS 3
2016 DS 3 Cabrio
2016 DS 4
2016 DS 5
Ferrari
2016 California T
2016 488 Spider
2016 488 GTB
2016 F12 Berlinetta
2016 F12 tdf
2016 FF
Ford
2017 Ford Escape
GMC
2016 Canyon
2016 Yukon
2016 Yukon XL
2016 Sierra
Honda
2016 Accord
2016 Civic
2017 NSX
Hyundai
2016 Sonata
2017 Elantra
Mercedes
2016 A-Class
2016 B-Class
2016 GLE-Class
2016 CLA-Class
2016 CLS-Class
2016 E-Class Coupe
2016 E-Class Cabriolet
2016 GLA-Class
Mitsubishi
2016 Pajero
2017 Mirage
Opel
2016 Adam
2016 KARL
2016 Corsa
2016 Astra
2016 Insignia
Porsche
2016 911
2017 Macan
Peugeot
2016 208
2016 Partner Teepe
Seat
2016 Ibiza
2016 Leon
2016 Toledo
2016 Alhambra
Škoda
2016 Superb
2016 Fabia
2016 Rapid
2016 Octavia
2016 Yeti
Suzuki
2016 Baleno
2016 Vitara
2016 SX4 S-CROSS
2016 Ciaz
Volkswagen
2016 Jetta
2016 Passat
2016 CC
2016 Beetle
2016 Beetle Cabrio
2016 Golf
2016 GTI
2016 Golf R
2016 e-Golf
2016 Tiguan
2016 Golf SportWagen
2016 Fox
2016 Polo
2016 Scirocco
2016 Sharan
2016 Spacefox
2016 Touran
2016 Lamando
Volvo
2016 XC90
2017 S90
While we plan on keeping this list as up to date as possible, check with a dealer to get the full scoop before you buy.