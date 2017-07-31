The Most Amazing iPhone 8 Concepts

An iPhone 8 trailer?

No, this isn't an official iPhone 8 video, but this new offering from ConceptsiPhone could double as an introduction to Apple's newest phone, as it reflects many of the current rumors about the device. (One exception: This concept video envisions dynamic volume buttons, which are unlikely to appear in the final version of the iPhone 8.) Stick around after the trailer for a more fanciful "hands-on" video that spotlights some features likely to be on the iPhone 8 such as wireless charging and others — a transparent body design and dual-screen rear logo — that won't be.

iPhone 8 Trailer Concept

Credit: ConceptsiPhone