The Most Amazing iPhone 8 Concepts
The 10th Anniversary iPhone may look like this
The iPhone 8 won't officially exist until this fall, but that hasn't stopped artists and eager fans from visualizing what Apple's 10th-anniversary smartphone might look like. Here are the best and worst ones so far, from realistic renders to zany mockups.
A rumor-fueled concept
iPhone 8 Concept by Vladimir Obshansky
We're certainly not lacking for rumors about the iPhone 8, and designer Vladimir Obshansky seems to have drawn on many of those purported features when he put together this concept video. You'll see the vertically stacked cameras and on-screen Touch ID sensor that have both been the subject of popular rumors. Obshansky's vision for the phone also includes an expansive 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen. There are even shout-outs to the augmented reality features Apple's likely to add to its next phone. The biggest flight of fancy? We wouldn't expect the 8GB of RAM that Obshansky's video predicts.
Credit: ConceptsiPhone
The real deal?
A lot of iPhone 8 videos deal in the realm of speculation, but this video from EverythingApplePro may be showing off the real thing — or at least, something made up to look like the iPhone 8. The device in this video is a mockup created by an accessories maker, reportedly based on the iPhone 8's actual schematics. This model, which will be used to create cases for the next iPhone, one-ups other mockups by incorporating the glass-and-metal design reportedly slated for the iPhone 8.
iPhone 8 Mockup Hands-On
Credit: EverythingApplePro/YouTube
An iPhone 8 trailer?
No, this isn't an official iPhone 8 video, but this new offering from ConceptsiPhone could double as an introduction to Apple's newest phone, as it reflects many of the current rumors about the device. (One exception: This concept video envisions dynamic volume buttons, which are unlikely to appear in the final version of the iPhone 8.) Stick around after the trailer for a more fanciful "hands-on" video that spotlights some features likely to be on the iPhone 8 such as wireless charging and others — a transparent body design and dual-screen rear logo — that won't be.
iPhone 8 Trailer Concept
Credit: ConceptsiPhone
More clues to the iPhone 8's design
Some iPhone renderings posted on Chinese site iFanr seize on some of the popular rumors surrounding the iPhone 8 to create not just a compelling looking design, but one that just might come pretty close to showcasing the iPhone 8's final look. Reportedly based on schematics, the drawings feature a phone with a 5.8-inch screen in a 5.4 x 2.7-inch frame, roughly the same height as the iPhone 7 though a little bit wider. The bezel is just 4 mm thin, leaving ample room for screen space. And on the back, you see vertically aligned dual rear cameras, which would make it easier to support the augmented reality features Apple reportedly plans to add to its future phones.
Credit: iFanr
The many faces of iPhone 8
With a nod to Apple's previous ads, this rendering attempts to showcase what the handset might look like in its many different forms. There's a liquid black version, as well as one with a white gloss finish. You'll also notice that the designer has envisioned several different colors for the iPhone 8's edges, including gold and rose gold.
Credit: Handy Abovergleich
Function area concept
Benjamin Geskin has a knack for mocking up smartphones that we want in our hands right now, and his function area concept is one of the best we've seen yet. This render shows off the awesome potential of the iPhone's bottom bezel being turned into a fully interactive touch screen, with contextually relevant controls for things like making calls, controlling music playback and browsing the web.
Credit: iDropNews / Benjamin Geskin
Augmented reality concept
Of all the borderless iPhone 8 concepts we've seen, this one from Gabor Balogh just might be the most jaw-dropping. Aside from looking pretty, Balogh's "iPhone X" concept shows off a bunch of awesome conceptual features, including an augmented reality Siri that can tell you about whatever real-world object you point the phone's camera at.
Credit: Gabor Balogh
DBS Designing concept
DBS Designing iPhone 8 Video
While lots of iPhone 8 renders try to be faithful to the phone's rumored specs, this concept by DBS Designing throws all of that to the side in favor of a more striking design and lustworthy list of features. Packing gorgeously slim bezels (with a red variant that puts Apple's own red iPhone to shame), this conceptual iPhone would be fully waterproof with a 24-megapixel camera and a whopping 4,000-mAh battery. Where can we put our pre-order in?
Credit: DBS Designing
Long-range charging concept
Arthur Reis iPhone 8 Concept Video
Plenty of iPhone 8 concepts show attractive designs, but innovative features are just as important. This idea from ConceptsiPhone packs the edge-to-edge screen we've seen on most other mockups, but the real killer here is an included long range wireless charger that would let you juice up your handset without dealing with any docks or cords.
Credit: ConceptsiPhone
Leaked schematics render
There's nothing too wild about this iPhone 8 render, and that's exactly why we love it. Working off of a leaked schematic, Benjamin Geskin mocked up a realistic-looking iPhone 8 that smartly integrates key rumored features such as an all-screen front panel and a vertical iSight camera into a beautifully slick image that looks pulled right from Apple's website.
Credit: Benjamin Geskin
More leaked schematics
Accessory makers often get an early look at future iPhone schematics so that they can build cases for the new phone. And those schematics often find their way onto the web, which is what happened with this design published at Engadget. It's a CAD file based on data from a source in the accessories industry, and it claims to show the chassis for the iPhone 8. Among the highlights of this design are a glass finish and support for wireless charging — two popular iPhone 8 rumors.Credit: Engadget
iPhone Touch Bar concept
Thadeu Brandao iPhone 8 Concept Video
ConceptsiPhone strikes again, with this video from graphic designer Thadeu Brandão. Things start out with the standard parade of expected iPhone 8 features — that big display taking up most of the phone, a home button hiding under the screen and so forth. Then, a MacBook Pro-style Touch Bar pops up and things start to get weird. And that's both the edge-to-edge display shows up on both sides of Brandão's iPhone. Give Brandão bonus points for approximating the look and feel of an actual Apple TV spot.
Credit: Thadeu Brandão
Rear display concept
Incriptor iPhone 8 Concept Video
Lots of concept videos for the iPhone 8 feature an edge-to-edge display that eliminates bezels and this effort posted to YouTube by someone named "incriptor" is no different. But flip the phone around, and you'll find a tiny screen on the back of the device too, which would display icons for quick access to apps or even a heart rate monitor. That Apple logo lights up, too.
Credit: incriptor
iOS 11 concept
A new iPhone also means a new iOS, and this ConceptsiPhone creation makes Apple's iOS 11 look just as sexy as the new phone itself. (Of course, this video came out before Apple rolled out the now-available public beta for iOS 11.) The mockup software looks like the slickest iOS yet, utilizing the extra real estate on the iPhone 8's borderless screen to provide easy access to a virtual fingerprint reader and extra controls such as music playback.
Credit: ConceptsiPhone
The retro concept
Martin Hajek iPhone 8 Concept Video
Martin Hajek digs into the iPhone's past in this concept presented by German site Computer Bild. On back, there's a black strip which calls back to the look of earlier iPhones. (In fact, several rumors suggest Apple is bringing back the glass design of past iPhones with the iPhone 8.) But Hajek's design isn't just a blast from the past: the front features a big screen that eliminates the bottom bezel and features a virtual home button.
Credit: Martin Hajek
The white iPhone concept
Anyone can do a concept design that mirrors the iPhone 7's jet black look. But what about a white iPhone? Martin Hajek returns with another series of iPhone 8 concepts that imagine Apple's next iPhone with a white back surrounded by a silver band on the phone's side. Apple has released white iPhones in the past, but we wouldn't expect the company to deviate too much from the gold/rose gold/black colors that have been such a hit for its recent phones.
Credit: Martin Hajek
Side display concept
Now this is just awesome. This concept iPhone 8 looks much like a standard iPhone on the front and back, except that the entire right edge is an interactive display that lets you do things like quickly toggle settings and check text messages (again, there's some serious S7 Edge influence here). And just for good measure, this conceptual iPhone packs a 5K OLED display. Considering Apple's new MacBook Pro just launched with an interactive Touch Bar replacing the function keys, this concept iPhone actually seems within the realm of possibility.
Credit: ConceptsiPhone
Curved design concept
Taking inspiration from one of Apple's curved-screen patents, this video outlines what would be one of the curviest and most eye-catching phones yet. The phone is thin on the sides and extremely thick in the middle, making it look more like an LG phone than something Apple would make. This is one of several concepts to visualize what Apple's all-screen front panel might look like, and it sure looks good on a device this curvy.
Credit: TechConfigurations
Transparent concept
It'll probably be awhile before we get a transparent iPhone, but that won't stop us from fawning over this mockup from ConceptsiPhone. At the same time, given the iPhone 8's rumored augmented reality features, perhaps Apple plans to utilize the phone's camera to bring the real world into your apps and wallpapers.
Credit: ConceptsiPhone
Foldable screen concept
Evans Ebenezer iPhone 8 Concept Video
This one gets points for being plain weird. Evans Ebenezer's iPhone 8 concept video shows an iPhone with a foldable screen, which essentially allows the device to morph from smartphone to tablet in seconds. While the phone showcased in the video seems laughably impossible, we already know that OLED tech allows for bendable screens, and that Apple has a few foldable display patents.
Credit: Evans Ebenezer
iPhone 8 X Edition concept
Imran Taylor iPhone 8 Concept Video
Designer Imran Taylor sees big changes to the iPhone's display in an iPhone 8 concept video posted by ConceptsiPhone. Start with the home button, which is now under the screen, and highlighted only by a fleeting visual cue. Functions on the phone's bezel change depending on the app, and even if your screen is off, notifications will still appear on the display. Flip Taylor's design around, and you'll spot a Smart Connector like the one you'd find on an iPad Pro.
Credit: Imran Taylor
Wraparound OLED concept
While it's not the most eye-catching concept we've seen, this video from TechDesigns smartly blends together various rumored specs to create an iPhone 8 that we'd certainly buy. There's the unassuming all-display front panel that looks stunning once a wallpaper fills the entire front of the phone, as well as a wrap-around OLED screen that allows for S7 Edge-style features. It doesn't hurt that this concept is a striking 4mm thin.
Credit: TechDesigns
Glass design concept
One of the most common iPhone 8 rumors is that the phone will tout a nearly all-glass design, and this video from Techscinium shows why you'd want one. While it looks almost too much like Samsung's Galaxy S7, this conceptual iPhone 8 has a stunning level of sheen to it that we simply haven't seen yet on Apple's iPhone. This video also does a good job of showcasing how the iPhone 8's rumored virtual home button would work in the real world.
Credit: Techscinium
Rimless display concept
iPhone 8 With Rimless Display
This video gets props for looking like a commercial that Apple would actually put out, but other than that, it plays it pretty safe. This concept is all about substance over style — the overall design looks like an iPhone 7 (there's even still a physical home button), but it packs neat features such as wireless charging.
Credit: ConceptsiPhone
A better look at the iPhone 8's screen
Maybe this is an actual leaked design, or maybe it's just someone's idea of what the iPhone 8 could look like. But accessories site MobileFun has posted an image of an iPhone 8 screen protector that gives us a clue as to what to expect from an iPhone with an expanded screen. One bummer about this purported design is that cutout at the top of the display. Who wants to have their edge-to-edge screen interrupted by the front-facing camera and other sensors?Credit: MobileFun