21 Most Hilarious Galaxy Note 7 Memes
An Explosion of Jokes
Samsung's loss is the internet's gain. The company has officially pulled the plug on its explosion-prone Galaxy Note 7, which has given online meme-sters even more ammunition for making ridiculous jokes about the ill-fated phablet. From hilarious movie GIFs to clever Tweets, these Galaxy Note 7 memes are quite literally the bomb.
Fire in the Hole!
Who needs grenades when you have a Galaxy Note 7? (via 9gag)
Can't Stop Working
In this tweet, @Leanlago uses a popular scene from The IT Crowd to imagine what it's like to work with a Galaxy Note 7 at your desk.
Grand Note Auto 7
A hilarious Grand Theft Auto V mod makes the Note 7 the deadliest weapon in the game, as shared by @TheGamesArmoury.
Samsung's Next Washing Machine
Maybe Samsung should just take a little break from making gadgets. (via @Rob_247)
Two-Face's Favorite Phone
Poor Harvey Dent just wanted a new Samsung phone and became an iconic comic book villain in the process. (via StareCat.com)
That Warm Fuzzy Feeling
As @Lakeridgecon and @joebailey2424 discovered, using the Note 7 is a great way to stay warm on a chilly Ontario day.
Time to Celebrate
On the bright side, at least Apple's having a good day. (via @LordFawlty)
The Amazing Note 7
This GIF shared by @MillzIsGod reimagines a fight scene from Spider-Man 3, in which a corrupted Peter Parker hits Harry Osborn with a Note 7 instead of a Green Goblin bomb. Bad Spidey!
In Homer We Trust
Maybe Homer Simpson should help out with the Note 8. He's clearly an expert in explosives, right? (via thaicyks)
Like a Boss
If your Note 7 is about to blow up, you might as well create your own badass superhero explosion moment out of it. (via @ReaCola)
A Sinister Plan
With this tweet, @RogueCreed explains how Lex Luthor managed to sneak an explosive into a key scene in Batman v Superman. It wasn't the only part of that movie that bombed.
This is Fine
The classic "This is Fine" meme applies to just about any disastrous situation, and the Note 7 debacle is no exception (via @jishaal)
Not The Phone You're Looking For
Maybe Luke Skywalker didn't blow up the Death Star after all (via imgflip user hunerdpercent)
Halt and Catch Fire
Here, @readDanwrite makes a shocking revelation about the true origins of the popular AMC show.
Pass the Note 7
Don't Note 7 and drive. (via Sizzle)
The Real Reason for Waterproofing
Writer @simcourtie makes a smart observation about the real reason behind the Note 7's waterproof capabilities.
Mixtape or Note 7
We're sure your mixtape is fire, @itsDanBull, but we're gonna blame this one on the Note 7.
Holy Phones, Batman!
If everyone ran to return their Note 7s like this group of Batmen frantically trying to dispose of bombs, this whole situation would be much more tolerable. (via @kent1_10)
Samsung's Exploding Robots
This GIF shared by @KrytenRD of an exploding robot head shows why Samsung should probably stay away from AI for a while.
Statham's Had Enough
Because Jason Statham GIFs are always the answer. (via @RoyalKuuKS)
The Next Galaxy Note
Maybe Samsung should just embrace explosions for the Note 8 and create a phone that turns you into the Human Torch. (via @ljsilver71)