Best Encrypted Messaging Apps

Signal (Android, iOS: Free)

Open Whisper Systems' Signal (Android, iOS) is a fantastic messaging solution for security-conscious mobile users. It's a free all-in-one messaging and voice-call solution that uses end-to-end encryption. You can send text messages, voice calls, group messages, media and attachments to your phone contacts, all without having to mess with PIN codes or special login credentials. Messages can also be set to self-destruct after a certain amount of time. A newly added Chrome browser plugin lets you use Signal from your desktop as well.

Ease of use and strong, open-source, regularly audited encryption makes Signal a favorite of the security-conscious, with accolades from Edward Snowden and other privacy advocates. User-friendliness without compromising on security makes Signal a fantastic option for users looking for an encrypted messaging and calling app.

