For Every Style, There’s a Flash Drive
USB: This Port Inspires Ideas
The flash drive: We all know it, we all love it. This little storage unit, born at the end of the 20th century, has evolved in capacity as well in variety. Ever since the first flash drive hit the shelves, various gadgets made to compliment these ingenious devices have bombarded the tech market. We find these little gizmos everywhere – from post-it accessories for the office to the skateboard version that the kid next door plays with at school. Obviously, these accessories generally aren’t useful, but people are fascinated by them, nonetheless. In fact, these flash drive frills have played a major part in USB sales. As we will show you in this article, today there is a USB suited to everyone’s taste.
The Little Car
The USB car integrates 8 GB of memory into its weight of 0.5 oz. Available in blue, it’s really no speedier than any other USB, and for the price of $49, picking this flash drive is definitely a matter of taste, rather than actual function.
A Post-It Story
The USB Memo is a Post-it flash drive. Original in design, this concept combines the pleasure of being able to stick notes anywhere and everywhere in your office with 2 GB of memory in the same object. This office accessory is available for $49.99.
1956 Ford Victoria
$25 for a 1956 Ford Victoria? What a bargain! Unfortunately, you can’t exactly drive it – actually, it’s a 1 GB flash drive made in the image of the famous vehicle. Even though it can’t go everywhere, it does come with a 6 foot cord, giving it a much wider range of motion than the average USB.
A High-Tech Lighter
For those looking for a multitasking product, we suggest the USB lighter. With two functions, this object can produce both a flame and offer a capacity of 8 GB. Perfect for the adventurer.
Ninja Power
Are you more of a Ninja or a Pirate? No matter what you think you are, the USB Geek chooses for you. The famous manufacturer, Geek, has created a flash drive in the form of a Ninja. With black or pink options and a capacity of 2 GB, this USB is sold for $15.
Mini Skateboard
Remember those tiny finger-Skateboards that you played with on every hard surface at school? Those ones that drove your parents and your teacher crazy, while making your friends green with envy? Well they’re back… in the form of a USB. The SkateDrive starts at 2 GB of information for only $22.
Ayumi Hamazaki’s New Album!...On a Flash Drive?
The next album from Ayumi Hamazaki, the Japanese J-Pop singer, will be commercialized in the form of a flash drive. The release of the album will be on the 25th of March, by way of a 2 GB USB carrying 13 songs and 6 videos. It will be sold for about the equivalent of $75.
The USB iPhone
Here’s a revisited version of the famous Apple iPhone. Although it will be available in either black or white, like the original version, it isn’t actually being sold yet. There’s also an iPod version of this USB.
A Little Bit More Memory
For those who don’t have enough memory on their PC, the Segon Turbo Flash Drive is here to help you out. Available in 2 or 4 GB, it harkens back to the characteristic design of a card from the RAM SO-DIMM DDR of a PC laptop. It comes with some included software like Partition&Security Manager, Boot Manager, and Flash Mail Manager.
See In USB
A USB that doubles as a pair of glasses – now we really have seen it all! Sold at $29, this flash drive offers a storage capacity of 2 GB. A year-long guarantee is also available with this product.
007’s USB
$50 for a 4 GB flash drive seems a bit pricey for 2009. But if the cap of the drive also tells time, maybe the price tag isn’t so bad after all! Think Geek sells such a tech-savvy watch on its website. It’s comprised of a quartz wristwatch with, of course, a USB incorporated into it. For those James Bonds out there, the site even suggests that this gadget might just be perfect for downloading top-secret information on your next dangerous mission.
Giving You A Hand
A flash drive in the shape of a hand? Really? Made in 3 different shapes and colors, it has 2 GB of storage and will be available in March for $35.
A Discreet Bracelet
Not to be outdone by the glasses we saw earlier, it is the bracelet’s turn to enter the accessorized digital age. Although it is both practical and discreet, this USB bracelet only has 512 MB of memory. We think that this amount of memory is a tad bit skimpy for its pricetag of $30.
Dinosaurs
For fans of Jurassic Park, we found something for you: a flash drive in the form of a dinosaur! To connect to a computer, just pull back the dinosaur’s head. Available in a 4 GB version, this USB is sold for $30.
The Godfather
The famous series of Godfather movies given birth to a flash drive of its own: Super Talent has produced a USB called “The Godfather”. Exclusively sold in the U.S., it contains some images and citations from its namesake film.
Kissing Octopus Couple
The manufacturer A-Data joined the practical with the playful in its Kissing Octopus Couple Flash Drive. These sea-dwellers are available with 2, 4, 8, or 16 GB of memory, depending on what version you chose. Although Valentine’s Day has come and gone, these creatures, made in blue and pink, would make a cute gift for next year.
Kooky Klickers
A tremendous phenomenon here in the U.S. since 2002, the Kooky Klickers are available today in flash drive form. Although we do know that they’re being produced by Emtec, we can’t seem to find the price of these “storage beasties”.
Year of the Ox
2009 is the year of the ox according to the Chinese horoscope. Bely Veter Tsifrovoi has put out an entire line of 4 GB flash drives that take a page from this cultural marker. Made in wood, these USBs are sold for $54 a piece.
Voodoo Dolls
Shine East Electronic has just created a line of flash drive voodoo dolls. Numerous models are available so that everyone can have their very own, distinct doll. The storage capacities range from 1 to 8 GB.
Help From Mickey
This Mickey Mouse hand contains 2 to 8 GB of memory. It is accompanied by a few charms that you can hang on the end of your cell phone. Depending on what kind you get, the prices range from $22 to $48.
Change We Can’t Believe In
LaCie has created a flash drive in the form of a Euro coin. Made with either 4 or 8 GB, it has a shiny, metallic surface and looks like the real thing. Luckily, for those of us in the U.S., confusing this USB with actual money shouldn’t be a problem! The total comes out to $19.99 for the 4 GB and $29.99 for the 8 GB.
Mistakes Erased By USB
Created by by igeek.fr, this USB has a shell of eraser around the actual flash drive. Although the jury is still out, we’re betting that this style is going to be enjoyed by academic types the world over.
Practical Paperclip
Here’s a paperclip that you don’t want to lose! This Aigo product is also a flash drive with either 2 or 4 GB. It’s sold for $18 and $28 respectively.
3.5-inch Floppy Is Back
The 3.5 inch floppy disk of yesteryear still has many glorious days ahead of it… as an accessory. Still in its original form, this USB floppy disk is for those with a strong sense of nostalgia – and yes, it takes up just as much room in your pocket as the old ones did!
Sushi Lovers
Anyone for sushi? You better acquire a taste for it if you own this kind of flash drive! Made by hand by artists in Tokyo for an authentic Japanese look, the 2 GB version of this storage device can be found for $49.99.
The Newton Effect
Created to look like kind of an evil apple, this flash drive performs a strange kind of function. Once plugged into a MacBook Pro (and only a MacBook Pro), it launches a program that will destroy the desktop with the simple application of Newton’s Laws. If you don’t understand yet, you should probably just watch this video .
Lupin
Named Lupin, this little fellow with his mischievous demeanor contains 4 GB of memory. He can either be used directly, or he can sit in an armchair that acts as an USB extension cord. He is sold for the equivalent of about $60 in Japan.
Gundam
Lupin also comes in a Gundam version. Sold for about $60, he also comes with a little USB extension chair.
A Literal Thumb Drive
Looks like someone at Yakuza messed up: he cut his finger off! This USB appendage has a capacity of 1 GB.
Frayed Cord
At first, this flash drive looks like techie-DIY gone wrong, but this cable-USB is actually for sale! It is, in fact, an internet cable that has been chopped off – an aspect that is sure to deter flash drive thieves.
Cat Paw
The cat paw USB has quickly become a big hit in Japan. It is sold in blue, black, pink, and yellow.
For Feb. 14 Next Year
Valentine’s Day is no longer with us, but that shouldn’t stop you from offering your heart to your loved one in the form of a flash drive! Three colors are available with this 2 GB USB.
Padlock Necklace
For those who need a little more bling in their lives, this super shiny padlock can be worn around your neck. 4 GB of memory is hidden on the underside.
USB Wrist Bling
And last but not least, we end with a final USB bracelet covered in rhinestones. A bit better designed than the other bracelet in our list, it contains 8 GB of memory and is sold for $33.