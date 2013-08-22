The 10 Best Games You Can’t Play Anymore

Cupcake Corner (OMGPOP - Facebook)

While mobile gaming giant Zynga acquired "Draw Something" publishers OMGPOP in 2012, they decided to shutter the online game creator just a year later. The ever-popular "Draw Something" will survive OMGPOP’s purge in September, but a slew of beloved titles will be erased in the process.

"Cupcake Corner" is one of many OMGPOP games that will get the ax at the end of August, which will deprive more than 10,000 monthly users of their favorite bakery simulation title. The game followed a "Diner Dash"-style formula by challenging users to keep their sweet-toothed customers happy while allowing players to customize their shop as they leveled up. Casual social games like "Cupcake Corner" will always exist in some form, but the title's massive fan base will surely miss the time and money they’ve invested in their digital bakeries.

Alternatives: While "Cupcake Corner" offered up a refreshingly sweet take on the social genre, there are plenty of similar games still kicking around on Facebook, such as "Farmville 2" and "Dragon City."