iMovie (iOS)

Rating: 4.5/5

When you’re out and about, you can rely on the free iMovie for iOS to edit any video you shoot with your iPhone or iPad. Just a few quick taps lets you create a professional-looking presentation. Get started by collecting video clips on your phone to create original movies or trailers. The newest version of iMovie for iOS looks great on the Super Retina displays of the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and XS Max and also uses the Metal API for graphics processing.

The latest update (v. 2.2.8) includes the ability to access files from external hard drives, SD card readers, and USB drives, support for Dark Mode in iOS 13, and a feature that automatically adjusts a theme music soundtrack to the length of a clip.

The app offers more than a dozen templates, giving you a defined structure for sequencing your clips. You can use built-in professional soundtracks and effects or add your own music or voice narration along with transitions, filters and themes. You can trim, split, duplicate, adjust playback speed, and add text and special effects at any time.

Credit: Apple