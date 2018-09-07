11 Essential Tips for Marvel’s Spider-Man

Master your movement

Swinging around New York City in Marvel's Spider-Man is easy enough, but there are a few traversal mechanics you'll need to master if you want to get around faster (and with more style). One key combination to try is to zip to whatever point you're aiming at (L2 + R2) and then press X just before you land to perform a point launch. Repeatedly zipping and launching is a great, fast way to soar from building to building and will get you to your destination much quicker than web swinging alone.

You should also unlock the Point Launch Boost skill as soon as possible — you'll gain much more momentum after a launch. Be sure to check your moves list frequently as you unlock new skills; and try combining things like wall runs, free falls and web zips to truly move like a spider can.