Games to Play While You Wait for Doom Eternal

Star Wars: Republic Commando

For fans of the original Doom — otherwise known as the era-defining game of a time when pixels and polygons were practically interchangeable and game difficulty was unnecessarily hard — Star Wars: Republic Commando is a no brainer. It not only remains a more heartfelt, sincere endeavor than anything EA has yet to put out with the Star Wars license but also features some of the coolest (and nails-tough) clone commander FPS gameplay in Star Wars history. If you want to mow down Geonosians and carve up Super Battle Droids while cursing out 2005's idiotic squadmate AI, then this is the old-but-gold tactical FPS you need to play.

