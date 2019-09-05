Best Free PS4 Games 2019

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Free Edition

In a battle between the gods of protection and destruction, the two deities summon teams of heroes from the Final Fantasy series to fight for them. In this free version, you can pick from a rotating selection of four fighters from the original roster and fight in online or offline bouts, swinging your weapons and casting spells in teams of three to take down your opponents. You can’t play the game’s story mode, but you can play online with people who have bought the game, and transfer your progress from the free version if you decide you enjoy it enough to buy the full experience.

Credit: Koei Tecmo