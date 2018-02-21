Top 12 Galaxy S9 Rumors

What to Expect from the Galaxy S9

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 proved popular in 2017, bringing the company back from turmoil after its failed Galaxy Note 7. Now Samsung is a new flagship, the Galaxy S9. Samsung will hold a press event on Feb. 25 in Barcelona, where it will take the wraps off its new phone. And while the S9 may look a lot like its predecessor, Samsung is working on a host of important upgrades to its most important flagship.

The biggest changes will come in the cameras, with Samsung describing the camera as "reimagined" in its invitation for the Feb. 25 unveiling. You can expect changes to the phone's processor and software as well. With only a few days remaining before the Galaxy S9 takes center stage, here’s an overview of what you could see in Samsung’s next phone based on the latest Galaxy S9 rumors.

Image Credit: Evan Blass/Twitter