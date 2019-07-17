Top Cheap TV Antennas (Under $20) Ranked Best to Worst

Top Cheap TV Antennas

When it comes to free TV, new streaming services are great, but there's no beating a good TV antenna. And if you're cutting costs by dropping cable, why not shave a few more bucks off with a less expensive antenna? The best cheap TV antennas offer performance to match the more expensive models, but some of the best sellers go for $20 or less.

We've tested some of the best (and worst) TV antennas on the market, putting them through the same paces as more premium products, and found the top performers that you can buy. These are our favorite budget-friendly TV antennas.

Credit: ViewTV