Top Cheap TV Antennas (Under $20) Ranked Best to Worst
Top Cheap TV Antennas
When it comes to free TV, new streaming services are great, but there's no beating a good TV antenna. And if you're cutting costs by dropping cable, why not shave a few more bucks off with a less expensive antenna? The best cheap TV antennas offer performance to match the more expensive models, but some of the best sellers go for $20 or less.
We've tested some of the best (and worst) TV antennas on the market, putting them through the same paces as more premium products, and found the top performers that you can buy. These are our favorite budget-friendly TV antennas.
Credit: ViewTV
How We Tested/Results
While every antenna and every location is different in terms of reception and available channels, we strive to test each antenna we review in way that provides consistent and comparable results. To do this, we test all antennas in the same location in New York City, an apartment that receives dozens of channels from a variety of broadcasters. Each antenna is connected to a Samsung KS9000 4K TV, so the TV tuner remains consistent, and each one is placed in the same position to generate comparable results.
Mohu Leaf Metro
Rating: 4/5 stars
Experienced antenna company Mohu offers one of the best-performing antennas in the under-$20 category with its Leaf Metro. The nonamplified, reversible (black on one side, white on the other) antenna is of modest dimensions (11.5 x 3.4 inches) and is designed to be tacked or stuck to a wall with velcro patches.
The Mohu Leaf comes with a detachable 10-foot cable but doesn't have an amplifier — yet it turned in very respectable results, receiving a total of 31 stations. That makes this antenna a great choice for dorm rooms or smaller living spaces.
Channels Received: 31 | Rated Range: 25 miles|1080p Reception: Yes|Size: 11.5 x 3.4 inches|Cable Length: 10 feet|Amplified: NoCredit: Mohu
Amazon Basics Ultra Thin Indoor HDTV Antenna
Rating: 3.5/5 stars
It isn't the most compact, nor is it the cheapest antenna in the group, but the Amazon Basics nonamplified antenna delivered excellent performance: It was second only to the 1byOne OUS00-0569 in our tests. The Amazon Basics model is a flat, 11.5 x 9-inch, wall-mountable antenna. One side is black, while the other is white (in case you want to tack it to a plaster wall with the included push pins).
Constructed of solid components, such as a fully shielded, detachable 10-foot cable, the Basics model captured a total of 34 channels: an estimable result, although it still failed to tune in the elusive ABC affiliate in our area.
Channels Received: 31|Rated Range: 35 miles|1080p Reception: Yes|Size: 11.5 x 9 inches|Cable Length: 10 feet|Amplified: No
MORE: Read our full review of the Amazon Basics Ultra Thin 35-mile Indoor Antenna
Credit: Amazon
1byOne Paper Thin Indoor HDTV Antenna
Rating: 3.5/5 stars
Demonstrating that larger, flat indoor antennas tend to make it easier to capture more stations, the very reasonably priced 1byOne Paper Thin Model OUS00-0187 antenna was able to receive 28 watchable channels in our metropolitan test area. The 13.25 x 9.25-inch plastic antenna is by no means the most inconspicuous nor the most stylish model in this group, but it gets the job done. Major stations looked clean and crisp, and it was able receive most of the same channels the top performers pulled in.
Channels Received: 28|Rated Range: 35 miles|Size: 13.25 x 9.25 inches|1080p Reception: Yes|Cable Length: 10 feet|Amplified: No
Credit: 1byOne
Chaowei DVB66 Digital HDTV Indoor/Outdoor Antenna
Rating: 3.5/5 stars
The Chaowei DVB66 is an indoor/outdoor antenna that sells for under $20, but offers a unique compact design that stands apart from the mudflap aesthetics of most inexpensive antennas, plus it can be used outdoors as well as in the living room. When tested indoors, it pulled in a respectable 14 channels.
It's also an excellent choice for use on RVs and other vehicles. With it's small, sturdy design and magnetized base, it's easy to pop the indoor/outdoor antenna onto the roof of your Winnebago or Volkswagon Vanagon and start pulling in channels from miles around. In our testing, the outdoor performance was dramatically better than indoors (grabbing 45 clear channels), making it ideal for use on the road or at a campsite. Just don't try to use it when the vehicle is in motion – the magnet in the base isn't quite strong enough to handle corners.
Channels Received: 14 (indoor), 45 (outdoor)|Rated Range: 35 miles|Size: 2 x 5.1 inches|1080p Reception: Yes|Cable Length: 16.5 feet|Amplified: No
MORE: Read our full review of the Chaowei DVB66 Digital HDTV Indoor/Outdoor Antenna.
Credit: Chaowei
HomeWorx Digital Flat Antenna
Rating: 3/5 stars
The attractive, bright-blue HomeWorx antenna is a respectable performer and for less than $10 is a sweet deal for any freshman or recent graduate looking for stylish cord cutting. It comes with a clip-on stand, allowing the 8.25 x 4.75-inch antenna to sit on a tabletop or, with the aid of an included suction cup, adhere to any window.
We were able to view 19 different channels playing everything from McCloud to Miffy. And since the HomeWorx antenna eschews a superfluous amplifier, there's no need to worry about finding a USB port or adapter. The only limitation: a very short 56-inch cable, which will limit your placement options for receiving signals.
Channels Received: 19|Rated Range: 25 miles|1080p Reception: Yes|Size: 8.25 x 4.75 inches|Cable Length: 4.7 feet|Amplified: No
Credit: HomeWorx
ViewTV 25 Mile Mini Flat HD TV Antenna
Rating: 3/5 stars
The ViewTV 25 Mile Mini Flat HD TV Antenna stands out thanks to its combination of compact design and equally small price, making it one of the most affordable options available. The flat, oblong design can be mounted on the wall with a pair of included screws, or attached to a window with a sticker.
In testing, the ViewTV showed initial scans of 28 channels, but only 11 of those channels were watchable. In addition to the disappointing performance, the antenna comes with a relatively short 58-inch cable, so you won’t be able to stray far from the TV its attached to.
Channels Received: 11|Rated Range: 25 miles|1080p Reception: Yes|Size: 9.5 x 1.5 inches|Cable Length: 4.8 feet|Amplified: No
MORE: See our full review of the ViewTV 25 Mile Mini Flat HD TV Antenna
Credit: ViewTV
Antop AT-108 Paper Thin Indoor TV Antenna
Rating: 3/5 stars
Small, flat, oblong-shaped antennas are the name of the game when it comes to inexpensive TV antennas, but they aren't all made the same. The Antop AT-108 Paper-Thin antenna shows that quality can vary widely, even in the under-$20 price range. This basic non-amplified HDTV antenna is rated for a 30-mile range, but it pulled in only 8 stations.
Channels Received: 8|Rated Range: 30 miles|1080p Reception: Yes|Size: 9.37 x 5.43 inches|Cable Length: 10 feet|Amplified: No
MORE: Read our full review of the Antop AT-108 Paper Thin Indoor TV Antenna
Credit: Antop