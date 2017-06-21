15 Shows to Watch Next If You Loved Sense8
15 Shows to Watch Next If You Loved Sense8
Fans of the Netflix original series Sense8 recently encountered the devastating news that the young series has been canceled. The show was a critical success, and had a strong LGBTQ fan following. But officials at Netflix explained that it was also an expensive show to produce, and the small — albeit passionate — audience just wasn't enough to justify those costs any longer.
Fans of the show can probably give up on their "save Sense8" campaigns after those comments. However, if they're looking for something similar to watch, there are a lot of options. Here are just a few TV series we think Sense8fans might enjoy, to make the loss of the Netflix series just a little easier to deal with.
Credit: Murray Close/Netflix
American Gods (2017)
For fans of the supernatural genre, American Gods is an excellent, very current television option. This Starz network series was developed by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, and is based on the novel of the same name written by Neil Gaiman. If you're already a Gaiman fan, this show is one you shouldn't miss. The cast includes talents like Pablo Schreiber, of Orange is the New Black fame, and the esteemed Gillian Anderson.
Credit: Jan Thijs/Starz
Legion (2017)
The first television show connected to the X-Men film series, Legion is about a powerful mutant and schizophrenic, David Haller, played by Dan Stevens. The twist: He might not be imagining those voices in his head after all. Rachel Keller, Bill Irwin and Aubrey Plaza — of Parks and Recreation fame — also star in the FX series, which is produced by Noah Hawley of the acclaimed Fargo TV series. One season ran on the network already, and another is set to premiere in February 2018.
Credit: Chris Large/FX
Falling Water (2016)
Falling Water is, on the surface, about three strangers who somehow share the same dream. They discover their connection, and find that they're actually somewhat responsible for the fate of the entire world. No pressure, though, right? Does the "strangers-suddenly-connected-to- each-other" angle sound familiar? This supernatural drama aired 10 episodes in its first season on the USA Network, and has been renewed for a second season.
Credit: Michael Parmalee/USA Network
The OA (2016)
If you're willing to give Netflix another shot and not swear off the streaming service forever, The OA is another popular sci-fi show included as one of its original offerings. The OA has a diverse cast of characters from different ethnicities, and includes LGBTQ characters as well. In fact, both shows have been lauded for their inclusion of trans characters and storylines. The OA is directed by Zal Batmanglij, and has been renewed for a second season.
Credit: JoJo Whilden/Netflix
Stranger Things (2016)
Another Netflix offering, Stranger Things is a wildly popular breakout hit from 2016, to which every new science-fiction gets compared. It stars Winona Ryder, among several other talented cast members. Stranger Things focuses on the investigation into the disappearance of a young boy by his friends and family, as supernatural events complicate matters. The critically acclaimed horror series has a second season coming in October.
Credit: Netflix
Travelers (2016)
A co-production between Netflix and Showcase, Travelers is a Canadian-American science-fiction series that, again, involves time travel. The show is about "travelers" who come from hundreds of years in the future. The last survivors in that era discover that they can send their consciousnesses back through time, straight into people in the 21st century. They do this in order to save their own futures. It stars Eric McCormack, who also produces the show.
Credit: Jeff Weddell/Netflix
12 Monkeys (2015)
12 Monkeys is an American science-fiction television series on the Syfy network created by Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett. A drama involving time travel, the show is loosely based on the 1995 film of the same name, which was directed by Terry Gilliam. As such, it has quite the pedigree. The show is in its fourth and final season, and it has won a few minor awards. It's got a mystery element, too, if that's your thing.
Credit: Ben Mark Holzberg/Syfy
Humans (2015)
Another sci-fi television series, this time from Channel 4 in Britain and AMC in the United States, Humans explores ideas of artificial intelligence and robotics — and what happens when the line between human and machine becomes less clear. It has also earned a ton of award nominations, and is highly praised by critics. The cast includes Colin Morgan of the Merlin television series, and a third season is set to air in 2018.
Credit: Colin Hutton/Kudos/CH4/AMC
The 100 (2014)
And now, something for the teen crowd! Older viewers are still welcome, but The 100 airs on the CW, which tends to target a young demographic. The 100 is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama that follows a group of teens from a space habitat, known as "The Ark," as they return to Earth after a nuclear apocalypse. It's based on a novel, and stars an impressive cast. The fourth season recently concluded, but a fifth one is on the way.
Credit: Diyah Pera/The CW
Orphan Black (2013)
BBC America's Orphan Black has an ensemble cast that fans of Sense8 might enjoy getting to know. One major twist of this show, though, is that many of the characters in that "ensemble" are all played by one actress: the incredibly talented Tatiana Maslany. Orphan Black is another sci-fi show — one that involves cloning — and it's fiercely loved by its fans. It's currently airing a fifth and final season.
Credit: Ken Woroner/BBC AMERICA
Fringe (2008)
Fringe is another American science-fiction television series co-created by J. J. Abrams. If you already know you like his stuff, or if you've already checked out Lost and want to see something else from a similar team, Fringe is a great choice. The show follows members of the fictional "Fringe Division" of the FBI, which uses "fringe" science to investigate mysterious events involving a parallel universe. It stars Joshua Jackson, and ran for five seasons.
Credit: Patrick Harbon/Fox
Heroes (2006)
Both Sense8 and Heroes feature a diverse cast of characters who suddenly develop superhuman powers, which is part of why the two are so often compared. Four seasons of Heroes aired on NBC, and a miniseries, Heroes Reborn, followed in 2015, so there are plenty of episodes to binge watch. The show earned numerous awards and nominations, and starred actors such as Milo Ventimiglia, Kristen Bell and Zachary Quinto, who are now household names.
Credit: Mitch Haaseth/NBC
Lost (2004)
I get it. As soon as you mention sci-fi, someone always brings up Lost. But that's because it was a groundbreaking show that still holds up well. Another strong ensemble series, Lost follows the survivors of a plane crash, who come from various backgrounds, as they try to survive on a mysterious island. It was created by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof, and earned hundreds of award nominations. If you haven't given this show a chance yet, it's time you did.
Credit: ABC
Babylon 5 (1994)
If you likedSense8, you'll probably like Babylon 5, too. Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski was also involved with Sense8, acting as co-creator. Like Sense8, Babylon 5 brought together characters from different cultures. The sci-fi elements are strong with both series as well. If that's your thing, give Babylon 5 a shot.
Credit: Everett Collection
Doctor Who (1963)
If you're really looking for a commitment when it comes to a new show to watch, Doctor Who might be just what you're looking for. Listed by the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest-running science-fiction television show in the world, the show follows a character called "The Doctor": an alien who explores the universe via time travel. The current lead actor is the brilliant Peter Capaldi.
Credit: BBC Worldwide 2014
BONUS: Sense8: Creating the World
If you're really just not ready to say goodbye to Sense8 yet, Netflix also released a 25-minute documentary feature called Sense8: Creating the World. It's not technically a TV series, but since the documentary gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the world of Sense8, it's still worth your time. If you haven't watched it yet, it might be the perfect way to say goodbye to the show.
Credit: Merie Wallace/Netflix