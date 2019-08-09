Oculus Rift S vs Oculus Quest vs Oculus Go: Which Is Right For You?

Oculus is the biggest name in virtual reality that’s totally dedicated to making VR headsets. The problem is that there are now several different models it produces, all different in significant ways.

(Image credit: The Oculus Rift. Credit: Jeremy Lips / Tom's Guide)

With both the Oculus Rift S and the Oculus Quest due to launch in the next few months, we’ve put together a guide to help you understand what each headset is capable of and which might suit you best.

Oculus Rift S ($399)

(Image credit: The Oculus Rift S. Credit: Tom's Guide)

The 2019 update of the original Rift headset, the Oculus Rift S requires either a gaming PC or a workstation in order to power the experience. It includes multiple improvements, including a higher resolution display ‘Oculus Insight’, built-in cameras that track your headset’s position without external sensors, and redesigned Touch controllers.

For the starting price of $399 (likely £399) you get the headset, two Touch wireless controllers, two sensors to keep track of your movements via infrared signals, plus a bundle of free VR experiences and games that you can access once you’ve set up the Rift S.

The headset includes both a screen and integrated audio, and a bunch of cables that you need to attach the headset to your computer.

MORE: Oculus Rift S Hands-on: A Subtle But Sweet Refresh

Oculus Go ($199 or $249)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The cheapest headset Oculus offers is the Oculus Go. It comes in two varieties, containing either 32GB (£199/$199) or 64GB (£249/$249) of storage, and is a self-contained unit, not requiring a PC to function. A physical controller is included (albeit a more simplistic version than the one that comes with the Rift), but the Go can also use an app and inline buttons to control its functions too.

Rather than being a device designed for playing games stood in the middle of a room, the Go is aimed more at seated use for watching virtual reality movies and video, with audio being delivered by built-in speakers.

MORE: Oculus Go Review: The First Stand-Alone VR Headset Is a Winner

Oculus Quest ($399)

(Image credit: Oculus)

What sets this upcoming VR headset apart is that it combines the gaming focus and Insight motion tracking of the Rift S and the self-contained, wireless design and app controls of the Go. The Quest promises to let you have VR gaming experiences anywhere you wish to take it, although for the price of $399, some may wonder if the Quest will have enough power to justify the $200 premium over the Oculus Go.

MORE: Oculus Quest Hands-On: The New King of Mobile VR