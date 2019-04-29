Nest X Yale Review: Best Smart Lock for Nest Users

If you can't beat ‘em, join em. That seems to be the approach that lock maker Yale is taking with products like the Nest X Yale lock. As the name suggests, this keyless deadbolt combines a Yale lock with Nest's smarts, which allows it to work with products like the Nest Hello video doorbell or the Nest Learning Thermostat (as well as Google Home devices). While it lacks compatibility with Alexa, it's the best smart lock for those fully invested in Nest's ecosystem of smart-home products.

Design

The Nest X Yale lock is an impressive-looking device, with a small front panel with a light-up keypad and a large back part that fits onto the back of the door. It's available in black, satin nickel and oil-rubbed bronze finishes, all of which have the same smooth, almost organic feel that works well with a clean, sparse outdoor design. We do wish that the Yale logo wasn't printed in the front, though: it rather ruins the clean design. The illuminated logo look of the Yale Obsidian would work better here.

The Nest X Yale comes with a Nest Connect module that connects the lock to your Wi-Fi. If you already have a Nest Connect, you can buy the lock alone for $249.

Setup & Installation

Installing the Nest X Yale was painless: You just tap the Yale logo on the front panel and the keypad lights up, inviting you to enter a keycode. We found the keypad to be reliable to use in both dry and rainy conditions.

The lock is powered by four AA batteries, and beeps insistently when these run low. If you ignore the beeps until they run out, the lock can be temporarily powered by touching a 9-volt battery to the bottom of the front panel. So, as long as you have access to a battery, you shouldn't get locked out.

Alternatively, the Nest app (for iOS and Android) can control the lock, either triggering it remotely or setting up new keycodes and users who can control the lock. The process to set up a new user is easy: email them a link to the Nest app and an invite code and they can install and open the lock from there. Users are given different levels of access. They can be given the option to open the door only at certain times, on certain days or for one time only.

Smart Home Support

In addition to the Nest Secure alarm system and other Nest products, the Nest X Yale also integrates with Google Home smart speakers. There is, however, no support for Amazon Alexa or Apple HomeKit systems.

Bottom Line

If you already have one or more Nest devices and use Google Assistant a lot, the Nest X Yale is a good choice for a smart lock. If you don't want to be locked into Nest, then the August Smart Lock Pro is a better all-around choice, as is the Yale Real Living Assure SL if you're looking for a keyless smart lock.

