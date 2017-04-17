Win an LG G6 in Tom's Guide's Photo Contest!

The new LG G6 is a great phone for photographers, especially those who like to shoot outdoors. And all you need to do is send us a great outdoor photo of your own to enter to win this handset.





LG's flagship sports two 13-megapixel rear cameras, one of which boasts a 125-degree lens. That will allow you to take gorgeous wide-angle shots this spring and summer, whether you're going to the beach, having an outdoor picnic or just hanging out in the city.



The G6 also boasts multiple Square Camera modes that are tailor-made for social sharing, including Grid Shot for creating a 2 x 2 grid of photos and videos and Match Shot for combining the top half of one object with the bottom of another.

How to Enter Snapshot Showdown - LG G6 Photo Contest

Submit your best outdoor image to enter for a chance to win an unlocked LG G6 smartphone!

Prize: Unlocked LG G6

Contest details: