Kodi App Finally Comes to Xbox One

One of the most popular media centers is now available on Microsoft's Xbox One.





(Image credit: Kodi/Microsoft)



If you head over to the store on your Xbox One today, you'll find an option to download the free Kodi media player. The app provides access to your movies, television shows, and other features, and can act as a DVR. Kodi was formerly known as the Xbox Media Player (XBMC Media Player).



Kodi has come on strong in the media space of late, thanks in no small part to its outstanding design and flexibility. From the app, you can access everything from movies to music, and a variety of add-ons are available to extend its functionality. Best of all, Kodi is platform-agnostic, so you can access content from a variety of locations, including your hard drive, optical discs, local network, or anything you can grab off the Web.



Still, Kodi is a controversial service. While Kodi itself is a blank canvas on which you can put any kind of content you want, it's been criticized by some who say that it's used for piracy.



Whatever the case, Kodi is one of the most popular media players available. And now that it's found its way to the Xbox One, it should provide you with a lot more flexibility on the console to access the content you care most about.



However, the Xbox One version of Kodi won't deliver all of the features you might expect from the service. In a statement, Kodi said that the app is still in its "early stages of development and has very rough edges." It also noted that the app won't be "as stable as the regular version and may even be missing some functions." And because it's a Universal Windows App, there are some functions the company simply can't offer.



"As of this writing there’s limited access to only what’s part of your Video and Music folders," Kodi said. "Network support is limited to only NFS:// shares. No access to the Blu-ray drive to start the disc or even an attached storage drive. There might still be problems with certain general python modules that are used by add-ons and we are finding and reporting them to the developers as testing progresses."



Still, Kodi has found its way to the Xbox One. And that's a good thing for media junkies.