How to Live Stream Gold Cup Soccer: How to Watch Online

Even with the 2019 Women’s FIFA Cup going on right now, there’s a way to get to get more soccer in your life. The U.S. Men’s team is in action starting tonight (June 18) in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, hoping to restore some of the luster lost when it failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup.

The Gold Cup is played every two years and features the top men’s teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. This year’s edition kicked off this past Saturday, when Mexico thrased Cuba and Canada beat Martinique.

Regardless of who your favorite team is, this year’s Gold Cup promises many outstanding matches. And if you’re interested in watching them, there will be plenty of options to consider.

Read on to find out how to watch the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, with an emphasis on the U.S. Men’s team upcomcing matches:

Where can I watch the U.S. Men in the CONCACAF Gold Cup?

The 2019 CONCACAF Gold Gup began Saturday, June 15. There will be three matchday matches, where all teams in each group will play each other. The top two teams in each group move on to the quarterfinals.

The U.S. Men’s first game is against Guyana Tuesday, with kickoff at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on FS1.

Fox has the rights to the tournament, but you won’t find any of the matches on the Fox broadcast network. Instead, you’ll need to tune in to FS1 and FS2, two cable channels. All the U.S. games will be on FS1.

That’s easy enough to watch, if you have a cable subscription. But if you’ve cut the cord, or you’re outside the U.S., you’ll need to get creative.

How do I use a VPN to watch the Gold Cup?

If you’re traveling outside the country during the U.S. team’s games — or during any of the Gold Cup action, you don’t have to miss out. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the Gold Cup as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many of the best VPN, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Here are three VPN options worth considering, should you need them during the CONCACAF Gold Cup..

ExpressVPN: Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.





NordVPN:Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, and makes it easy to use streaming services. A connection wizard makes it easy to get started, and you can expect good security with 2048-bit encryption.





IPVanish: Costing $6.49 per month for a one-year contract, IPVanish supports plenty of different platforms and offers speedy customer support if you run into problems. Unfortunately, there’s no free trial.





How can I stream the Gold Cup with a cable or satellite subscription?

Steaming the Gold Cup should be a breeze.

To kick things off, if you have a cable or satellite subscriptions, you can go to FoxSports.com and choose the Live link to watch every game from the browser. Fox Sports also has a streaming app, called Fox Sports Go, that streams to a variety of devices, including an Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others. You can use those services to stream the matches to your living room with ease. Best of all, it’s free as part of your cable subscriptions.

How can I stream the Gold Cup without a cable or satellite subscription?

Although it’s not always easy to find streaming services that will play every tournament match, there are a surprisingly large list of options if you’re planning to watch every Gold Cup Match. Essentially, to find the best option, you need only to look for a service that includes FS1 and FS2 streaming.

Here are your options.

DirecTV Now: DirecTV Now is a handy streaming service that includes FS1 in its entry-level $50 tier. For FS2, you’ll need to upgrade to the $70 Max package. Both tiers include HBO.

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's Live TV package will set you back $45 per month for 60 channels, including FS1 and FS2. Best of all, you can record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR.

FuboTV: FuboTV offers a nice selection of sports content — including Fox and FS1 — as well as standard content across genres. It costs $55 per month, and you can add on a DVR function for $10 per month.





Playstation Vue: With a $45-a-month PlayStation Vue subscription, you can stream FS1 and FS2 through the service’s Access tier, which is the entry-level package from PlayStation.

SlingTV: Sling doesn’t include local channels, but that’s not a concern if you’re interested in the Gold Cup. It’s Blue tier includes both FS1 and FS2, which is all you need for this tournament. A current promotion is knocking 40% off the normal $25 monthly rate, so you’d just pay $15 for SlingTV.

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels that make it easy to watch the programming you want, including FS1 and FS2. YouTube TV also features unlimited cloud DVR storage, so you can watch the tournament at a later date.

What about other matches?

After Guyana, the U.S. takes on Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday (June 22) at 8 p.m. ET. The national team wraps up group play versus Panama on Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

Here’s a rundown of the other CONCACAF Gold Cup matches.

Match Day 2

Cuba vs Martinique: Wednesday, June 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET Mexico vs Canada: Wednesday, June 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET Haiti vs Nicaragua: Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m. ET Costa Rica vs Bermuda: Thursday, June 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET Jamaica vs El Salvador: Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m. ET Curacao vs Honduras: Friday, June 21 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 21 at 9:30 p.m. ET Panama vs Guyana: Saturday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m. ET USA vs Trinidad and Tobago: Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. ET



Match Day 3

Canada vs Cuba: Sunday, June 23 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 23 at 6:00 p.m. ET Mexico vs Martinique: Sunday, June 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET Nicaragua vs Bermuda: Monday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET Costa Rica vs Haiti: Monday, June 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Monday, June 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET Curacao vs Jamaica: Tuesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET Honduras vs El Salvador: Tuesday, June 25 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 25 at 10:30 p.m. ET Guyana vs Trinidad and Tobago: Wednesday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. ET USA vs Panama: Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET



Quarterfinal

Matches will begin on June 29. Teams are TBD.

Semifinal

Matches will begin on July 2. Teams are TBD.

Final

Match will be on July 7. Teams are TBD.

