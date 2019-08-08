How to Get YouTube Premium For Free

We've already raved about YouTube Premium (formerly YouTube Red) and why it's worth $11.99, from the lack of ads and ability to play videos offline to great original content. But if you're wary of plunking down money -- and would rather try before you buy -- there are some options.

So here, we're going to keep track of the ways you can get free access to YouTube Premium. These instructions may change as Google shifts from Red to Premium, and we'll update this article if that's the case.



Free trial options

First time subscribers to YouTube Premium don't need to pay before they hit play. The first time you sign up for YouTube Premium, you get 30 days before the company will charge you the first $11.99 per month fee. You can save a little money by signing up for YouTube Red before the switch to Premium on May 22, and keep the original $9.99 pricing.

A new offer for students started on Aug. 8, 2019, allowing students making new accounts to get a three-month trial of YouTube Music Premium (or YouTube Premium) — as opposed to the standard one-month trial, by visiting this site.

There's just one big thing to note: do not sign up for YouTube Premium via the YouTube iOS app. If you do that, the discount won't apply and you'll never get the chance to get it, since it only applies to new subscribers.