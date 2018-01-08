Samsung Galaxy S9 Could Quadruple Storage Space

We've been hearing a lot of late about the rumored Samsung Galaxy S9's design and display details, but we've been lacking in critical under-the-hood information — until now.





(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



Samsung is planning to offer two variants of the Galaxy S9, including one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and another featuring the same 4GB of memory but 128GB of storage, according to a SamMobile story, which supposedly discovered some new information from China. Samsung is also said to be working on three versions of the Galaxy S9+. All three of those models will have 6GB of RAM but will offer 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB options.



Over the last few weeks, reports have been swirling that Samsung is working on higher-capacity flash storage drives for its devices, and would likely make them available in the Galaxy S9. Last year's Galaxy S8 line offered 64GB storage, which disappointed some users who wanted (and needed) more space.



Of course, storage is expensive, and can result in higher prices for a smartphone. Reducing the amount of storage allows Samsung to keep prices down. But in a world where users constantly capture videos, photos and other content, having more storage is something most folks probably want.



MORE: Gorgeous Galaxy S9 Could Look Like This

In addition to offering more storage, the Galaxy S9+ will also come with a larger, 6.2-inch screen, according to reports, topping the 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 display. Samsung's Galaxy S9+ may also come with a dual-lens rear-facing camera, instead of the single-lens camera that the company has reportedly planned for the Galaxy S9.



Beyond that, the two smartphone models should be strikingly similar. Both devices will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and come with screens that cover their faces almost entirely. The displays may also be curved.



Samsung, of course, is keeping its plans close to the chest. But the company will probably unveil the handsets at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month, and launch the new line in March.



