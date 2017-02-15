Galaxy S8 Release Date Coming Sooner Than You Think

The Galaxy S8's release date could be made clear in a matter of weeks. According to a report from Korean news outlet Hankyung, Samsung may unveil the hotly anticipated flagship's launch date at its Mobile World Congress press conference, which kicks off on Feb. 26.

(Image credit: Photo Credit: Evan Blass/VentureBeat)

Samsung's MWC event is expected to be focused on new tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S3 and possibly the Galaxy TabPro S2. However, The Korea Herald reports that Samsung might play a short teaser for the Galaxy S8 at the end of the presentation, which could give us a firm release date for the upcoming smartphone.

While Samsung typically debuts its new flagship phone in full at Mobile World Congress, the company has reportedly delayed the phone's launch to avoid another Note 7-esque battery disaster. One of the more prevalent Galaxy S8 rumors is that the phone will be officially unveiled at a Mar. 29 event in New York, with an April release to follow.

MORE: MWC Preview: What to Expect at Biggest Mobile Event

Samsung's upcoming flagship is expected to launch in two variations: the Galaxy S8, and the larger Galaxy S8 Plus. Both phones are rumored to pack nearly borderless displays, sharper dual-lens cameras, rear-facing fingerprint readers and a baked-in virtual assistant dubbed Bixby. Other potential features include a beastly Snapdragon 835 processor, improved batteries and the ability to double as a desktop PC.

If Samsung does indeed plan to reveal the Galaxy S8 release date at MWC 2017, we only have a handful of days to wait. We'll be on the ground at the year's biggest mobile show, so stay tuned for updates straight from Barcelona.