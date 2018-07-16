Galaxy S10's Ultrasonic Fingerprint-Reading Screen Just Got Real

Samsung has big plans for the Galaxy S10's fingerprint sensor.



(Image credit: Samsung Galaxy S8 and S9/Credit: Tom's Guide)

Twitter user Ice Universe has reported that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S10 does not use an optical fingerprint scanner. Ice Universe has a strong track record of providing correct Samsung leaks. He claims that D.J. Koh, head of Samsung's mobile business, has stated that optical sensors provide a "bad user experience."



According to Ice Universe, we can expect a "better screen fingerprinting experience" in Samsung's Galaxy S10.



MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors: Everything You Need to Know

So this report doesn't mean that Samsung is ditching the in-display fingerprint sensor it's rumored to be working on. In fact, recent reports indicate that the S10 may feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

According to Phone Arena, Samsung is working with Qualcomm to embed an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in two models of the Galaxy S10: the 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch versions.

These advanced scanners emit an ultrasonic pulse to capture your fingerprint. Korean publication Chosun (via MSPoweruser) previously reported that Samsung, as well as Apple and Qualcomm, are developing ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensors.

Optical scanners for in-display fingerprint readers are currently being used in phones from Vivo and others. These are reportedly cheaper but less accurate.

We'll get the facts when the Galaxy S10 debuts, likely in early 2019.



