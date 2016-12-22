Fitbit Charge 2 Adds New Features: Here's How to Get Them

Just in time for those working on their New Year's resolution to get in shape, Fitbit released an update for its Charge 2, adding several new features to its flagship fitness tracker.

Based on user feedback, the following has been added to the Charge 2, which was released as a software update.

A new clock face now displays seconds, in addition to hours and minutes.

A battery life indicator shows the percentage remaining on the Charge 2. Previously, users had to check the Fitbit app.

Pressing the side button on the Charge 2 will now pause and restart workouts in multi-sport mode.

Heart Rate zones are now displayed as a tachometer in multi-sport mode, showing wearers where their heart rate is in relation to other intensity zones.

The Guided Breathing sessions will now buzz the watch to cue the wearer to inhale or exhale; that way, they can close their eyes during these sessions, to better relax.

Do Not Disturb: Users can now turn notifications on and off directly on the Charge 2, rather than going through the smartphone app.

In all, these are pretty common-sense, but welcome improvements to the Charge 2, which should make it even better as an all-day fitness tracker.



To update your Charge 2, open the Fitbit app on your smartphone, press the Account tab at the bottom of the screen, and select the Charge 2 in the device listing that the top of the page. From there, follow the instructions to update the Charge 2's firmware.