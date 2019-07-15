It's that time of year again: Amazon Prime Day. Amazon is celebrating its own holiday with a big sale on Fire TV devices, resulting in some of the best deals of the season.
There's a catch, though: You'll need to be a Prime member to see any savings on these gadgets. If you are a member, then here's a handy-dandy cheat sheet for the best Prime Day Fire TV deals. All four devices below happen to be at historically low prices:
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $14.99 ($25 off) Prime member exclusive deal
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 ($25 off) Prime member exclusive deal
- Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR for $129.99 ($100 off) Prime member exclusive deal
- Amazon Fire TV Recast (1TB) for $179.99 ($100 off) Prime member exclusive deal
We also have good news if you're shopping for an Amazon Fire TV Edition HDTV (and happen to be a Prime member). The following Fire TV sets are on sale:
- Insignia 50-inch Fire TV Edition for $249.99 ($100 off) Prime member exclusive deal
- Insignia 55-inch Fire TV Edition for $339.99 ($90 off) Prime member exclusive deal
The Insignia Fire TV is the best Amazon-powered TV to date. We reviewed the 43-inch model and found it to be a better buy than the Toshiba 4K Fire TV Edition thanks to the former's design and color reproduction.