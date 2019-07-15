It's that time of year again: Amazon Prime Day . Amazon is celebrating its own holiday with a big sale on Fire TV devices, resulting in some of the best deals of the season.



There's a catch, though: You'll need to be a Prime member to see any savings on these gadgets. If you are a member, then here's a handy-dandy cheat sheet for the best Prime Day Fire TV deals. All four devices below happen to be at historically low prices:

We also have good news if you're shopping for an Amazon Fire TV Edition HDTV (and happen to be a Prime member). The following Fire TV sets are on sale: