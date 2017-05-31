This 35-inch Curved HDR Monitor Is a Gamer's Dream

Here at Computex, Asus unveiled a new high-resolution HDR gaming monitor called the ROG Swift PG35VQ.

The new display is a 35” curved gaming monitor that features both quantum-dot and high dynamic range (HDR) technology. With a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and an 1800R curvature, this panel sports an ultra-fast 200Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync.

The LED backlighting is controlled dynamically across 512 zones within the panel, with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Furthermore, the individual zones reduce the light bleeding and make the image “pop” more than a traditional monitor with a single backlight. It almost makes a traditional SDR monitor appear hazy--we were able to see the PG35VQ matched up against a similarly sized SDR display, and the difference was abundantly clear.

The Asus Swift PG35VQ doesn’t have a price or launch date yet. However, Nvidia’s product manager for G-Sync, Vijay Sharma, said that current monitors of this caliber run about $1,000. This means the PG35VQ will likely cost even more.