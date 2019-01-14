Killer Apple Watch Deal: $100 Off Series 3

If your new year resolution involves getting into shape, you'll want to check out Best Buy's latest sale.



The retailer is slashing $50 to $100 off multiple Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatches. After discount, you can score the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm (GPS) smartwatch for $229. That's $50 off and just $30 shy of its all time price low (which we saw over the holidays).



Alternatively, you can get the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm (GPS/LTE) for $279. That's $100 off its regular price. Even the Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 is on sale for $229 ($50 off). This model works with the Nike Run Club training app for access to new workouts and expert fitness coaching.



With built-in GPS, a heart rate sensor, and a barometer, the Apple Watch Series 3 is great for the gym, running, hiking, skiing, and stair climbing. In our review, we note how Apple's watchOS 4 update adds new features to the Series 3 like heart rate elevation alerts plus high-intensity and interval training workout support.



As with all Apple Watch deals, stock may sell out quick so don't miss your chance to grab one on sale.