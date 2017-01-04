iPhone 8 May Have Tap to Wake, Fast Charging, New Design

The basic parameters of Apple's iPhone 8 are taking shape, and this time around, a leaker with a solid track record is sharing information on what the handset might offer. The rumored iPhone 8 features include fast charging and Tap to Wake. both of which can already be found on some Android phones.

What's going to replace the iPhone 7?

Speaking to Forbes contributor Gordon Kelly, Apple leaker Sonny Dickson said that the iPhone 8, expected to be unveiled later this year, will come with a Tristar 3 Hydra chip that will support fast charging, a feature conspicuously missing from last year's iPhone 7. Still, there's no mention of wireless charging, another feature users had hoped for in the iPhone 7.

Dickson also said that the iPhone 8 could come with a Tap to Wake feature, which users can already try out in several Android devices. According to Dickson, the iPhone 8 will use a different design from the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, also to be announced this year, and the Tap to Wake feature will be "exclusive" to the iPhone 8.

Of course, Apple hasn't commented on its future plans, and it's possible the company could hold off on the iPhone 8 until 2018. But nearly all signs point to the opposite.

Over the last several months, rumors have been flying that Apple is planning a new iPhone model to celebrate the handset line's 10th anniversary in 2017. The rumors suggest the iPhone 8 could come with a curved OLED screen, along with an all-glass design and plenty of power under the hood. Apple is rumored to be planning to sell the iPhone 8 alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, which would represent smaller updates over last year's iPhone 7.

Even Dickson, who has leaked information about new Apple devices in the past, says that his information is subject to change. He told Forbes that Apple is still working on the iPhone 8's features and it's possible certain components could get tossed out and others brought in before the handset is ready for production.

For its part, Apple is unlikely to comment on any future iPhone plans until the company is ready to unveil the device sometime later this year. Conventional wisdom suggests a fall launch for the iPhone 8 is in the works.