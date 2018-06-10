Amazon Father's Day Deals: Save Big on Echo, Fire HD and More

It's been a busy week for Amazon and things don't seem to be dying down.

Just days after announcing a killer deal on its new Fire TV Cube, the online retailer is back with a sitewide sale on multiple Amazon devices. The sale comes just in time for Father's Day and will likely be the last big Amazon sale before Prime Day.

So what should you buy and what should you skip? We break down Amazon's sale item by item.

Tablets/Kindles

Fire 7 for $39.99 ($10 off): This is a solid sale on Amazon's budget tablet, but last Prime Day it dropped to $29.99. It was also on sale for $34.99 earlier this year, so while $39.99 is a good deal — it's hard to get super psyched when it's been cheaper.

($10 off): This is a solid sale on Amazon's budget tablet, but last Prime Day it dropped to $29.99. It was also on sale for $34.99 earlier this year, so while $39.99 is a good deal — it's hard to get super psyched when it's been cheaper. Fire HD 8 for $59.99 ($20 off): Like its smaller counterpart, the Editors' Choice Fire HD 8 is a good buy at $59.99, but it was $49.99 last Prime Day and it's been as cheap as $54.99 earlier this year. We'd wait for a cheaper price.

($20 off): Like its smaller counterpart, the Editors' Choice Fire HD 8 is a good buy at $59.99, but it was $49.99 last Prime Day and it's been as cheap as $54.99 earlier this year. We'd wait for a cheaper price. Fire HD 10 for $119.99 ($30 off): The Fire HD 10 wasn't on sale last Prime Day, and it's last major price cut was back in April when it hit $109.99. We're inclined to give this a "buy" as there's a chance it may not be on sale in July.

($30 off): The Fire HD 10 wasn't on sale last Prime Day, and it's last major price cut was back in April when it hit $109.99. We're inclined to give this a "buy" as there's a chance it may not be on sale in July. Kindle Paperwhite for $99.99 ($20 off): The Kindle Paperwhite was on sale for $79.99 back in April. Wait for a better deal.

($20 off): The Kindle Paperwhite was on sale for $79.99 back in April. Wait for a better deal. Kindle for $59.99 ($20 off): The entry-level Kindle sold for $49.99 both on Prime Day 2017 and Black Friday 2017. It's also hit that price point once in 2018. Wait for a better deal.

Smart Home & Streaming

Echo Dot for $39.99 ($10 off): The Echo Dot has hit this price point many times this year. It sold for $34.99 on Prime Day 2017 and $29.99 on Black Friday 2017. We say wait for a lower price.

($10 off): The Echo Dot has hit this price point many times this year. It sold for $34.99 on Prime Day 2017 and $29.99 on Black Friday 2017. We say wait for a lower price. Echo for $79.99 ($20 off): The 2nd-gen Echo was on sale for $84.99 at the start of June. At $79.99, it's the best price we've seen for this smart speaker. However, we think it'll be on sale again for Prime Day — possibly at a lower price. Worst case scenario — it'll be on sale for $79.99 again on Prime Day.

($20 off): The 2nd-gen Echo was on sale for $84.99 at the start of June. At $79.99, it's the best price we've seen for this smart speaker. However, we think it'll be on sale again for Prime Day — possibly at a lower price. Worst case scenario — it'll be on sale for $79.99 again on Prime Day. Fire TV with 4K for $49.99 ($20 off): The Fire TV was not on sale last Prime Day nor was it on sale for Black Friday 2017. However, it dropped to $44.99 back in March. Because it's rarely on sale, we say "buy" at this price.

($20 off): The Fire TV was not on sale last Prime Day nor was it on sale for Black Friday 2017. However, it dropped to $44.99 back in March. Because it's rarely on sale, we say "buy" at this price. Fire TV Stick for $29.99 ($10 off): Like its 4K counterpart, the Fire TV Stick wasn't on sale last Prime Day. However, it was $24.99 back in March, but again because it's rarely on sale, we'll have to say "buy" at this price.

($10 off): Like its 4K counterpart, the Fire TV Stick wasn't on sale last Prime Day. However, it was $24.99 back in March, but again because it's rarely on sale, we'll have to say "buy" at this price. Cloud Cam for $99.99 ($20 off): The Cloud Cam is a new gadget that debuted in November 2017. The smart cam has hit this price point before (in April 2018), so we think it's prime for a new price cut. We'd say hold off for a lower price on Prime Day.

Naturally, if you're buying one of these devices for your dad — and not yourself — we recommend buying them at this sale price. Otherwise, we think many will be cheaper on Prime Day.

Amazon's Father's Day sale ends June 16 at 11:59pm ET.