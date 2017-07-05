Steam Summer Sale: Here Are the Best Deals

The Steam Summer Sale ends today, July 5, so now's your last chance to score thousands of great PC games both big and small for next to nothing.
To help you make the most of Valve's annual video game shopping holiday before it wraps up, here are the best deals so far by category.
Big blockbusters
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor ($3.99, 80 percent off) Read our review
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare ($29.99, 50 percent off) Read our review roundup
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands ($40.19, 33 percent off)
- The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition ($24.99, 50 percent off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration ($23.99, 60 percent off) Read our review
- Resident Evil 7 ($35.99, 40 percent off)
- Watch Dogs 2 ($29.99, 50 percent off)
- Grand Theft Auto V ($29.99, 50 percent off)
- Nier: Automata ($41.99, 30 percent off)
- Prey ($39.59, 34 percent off) Read our review
- Dishonored 2 ($19.99, 20 percent off) Read our review
- Dark Souls 3 ($23.99, 60 percent off) Read our review
- Telltale's Guardians of the Galaxy ($16.74, 33 percent off) Read our review
- Mafia 3 ($14.99, 63 percent off) Read our review
- Doom ($14.99, 50 percent off) Read our review
- South Park: The Stick of Truth ($7.49, 75 percent off) Read our review
- Hitman: The Complete First Season ($23.73, 66 percent off)
- XCOM 2 ($19.79, 67 percent off)
- Final Fantasy sale (up to 50 percent off)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order ($9.99, 50 percent off) Read our review
Awesome indies
- Superhot ($14.99, 40 percent off)
- Stardew Valley ($8.99, 40 percent off
- Hollow Knight ($9.89, 34 percent off)
- Hyper Light Drifter ($9.99, 50 percent off)
- Transistor ($2.99, 85 percent off) Read our review
- Abzu ($5.99, 70 percent off)
- Thumper ($11.99, 40 percent off)
- Enter the Gungeon ($7.49, 50 percent off)
Multiplayer must-haves
- Rocket League ($11.99, 40 percent off)
- Disc Jam ($8.99, 40 percent off)
- Street Fighter V ($19.99, 50 percent off)
- Mortal Kombat XL ($15.99, 60 percent off) Read our review
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive ($10.04, 33 percent off)
- Rainbow Six Siege ($23.99, 40 percent off)
- The Division ($19.99, 60 percent off)
- NBA Playgrounds (13.39, 33 percent off)
- Left 4 Dead 2 ($1.99, 90 percent off)
- H1Z1: King of the Kill ($9.99, 50 percent off)
VR deals: HTC Vive and tons of games
From now through July 5, the HTC Vive headset will be discounted to $749 on Vive.com, and buying one will get you a $50 Steam gift card that you can spend on buckets of games during the sale. Also, a whole bunch of VR games are discounted -- here are some highlights:
- Raw Data ($31.99, 20 percent off)
- Job Simulator: The 2050 archives ($23.99, 30 percent off)
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul ($29.99, 25 percent off)
- Virtual Sports ($4.99)
- Arcade Saga ($4.99)
- Remembering Pearl Harbor ($2.49)
- Knockout League ($11.99)
What are some good Steam Summer Sale shopping tips?
- You should add any games you're hoping to score for cheap to your Steam wishlist. This way, you'll get an email notification if one of those games goes on sale.
- If the game you want isn't on sale right away, don't give up hope! Valve rolls out new deals every day throughout the duration of the sale.
- Download the Steam mobile app for iOS or Android so you can keep track of deals and buy games on the go.
- Don't feel compelled to buy a game just because it's on sale. Steam sales are infamous for leaving gamers with huge backlogs they'll never touch, and while it's never bad to have spare games handy for a rainy day, you should make sure you're spending your cash on titles you actually plan on playing.