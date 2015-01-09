Sengled Smart Bulbs Double as Security Cams, Speakers

LAS VEGAS -- Your dumb lamp is about to get a whole lot smarter. At CES 2015, we saw a number of interesting high-tech lights, but Sengled's lineup of bulbs that double as other devices really stood out from this luminous crowd. The company used the show as occasion to unveil Sengled Snap, a $199 security-camera bulb, and showcase the rest of its products.

In a brief demo, Sengled General Manager Alex Ruan showed how the Snap can be controlled with a mobile app, which lets you monitor the security camera. The camera uses facial recognition and geofencing to let you locate your family members. Made to work outside, the Snap has a 1080p camera, a speaker, a microphone and infrared night vision.

The app can support up to four cameras at the same time and offers motion detection that alerts you when someone runs across its path. He also demonstrated how you can adjust the brightness of the bulb or turn it off entirely, while leaving the camera on.

Ruan showed off the $49.99 Sengled Boost as well. It serves as an 802.11n Wi-Fi repeater. The $169 Sengled Pulse is a Bluetooth speaker with multi-channel JBL Audio. Your primary Pulse speaker can use Wi-Fi Direct to communicate with up to seven satellite units, allowing you to spread music throughout your house. The Boost and the Pulse have their own apps.

There's also a Pulse Solo, which goes for $69.99, and uses dual 3-watt speakers. It can't communicate with satellite bulbs.

The Sengled Element also got a moment in the sun at the show. This light bulb works with the Zigbee standard for home automation, so users who already have Zigbee products can add this device to their setups.

All of the Sengled bulbs get their power exclusively from the lamp. Your ancient lamp and its Edison Screw socket could be juicing a network-connected, 21st century device.

The Boost, Pulse and Pulse solo are currently for sale on Sengled.com, with the Snap and Element due out later this year.