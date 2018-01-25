Galaxy S9 Caught on Video as New Details Emerge

Just hours after Samsung announced plans to hold its Galaxy S9 unveiling event ahead of Mobile World Congress on Feb. 25, a new video has leaked showcasing what the smaller of the two Galaxy S9 models will look like.



(Image credit: Mobile Fun)



An unidentified person on China's Weibo has published a video purporting to show the Galaxy S9 in action. In the video, which lasts just five seconds, a person is seen holding a black version of the Galaxy S9 and rotating it around so you can see both the front and back.

The video, which was earlier reported on SamMobile, sheds some light on what Samsung has planned. Because the screen isn't turned on, we can't say for sure whether the bezels around the display are the same or a bit thinner. On the back, the handset has a single camera and beneath that, a physical fingerprint sensor.



MORE: Samsung Galaxy S9 Rumors: Specs, Release Date and More

If all that sounds familiar, it's because we've been hearing rumors for months that Samsung is planning a minor design update to its Galaxy S9. According to reports, the Galaxy S9 will ship with only a single rear camera and have a fingerprint sensor sitting under the display. It might also have slightly thinner bezels around the screen.

But the camera itself is supposed to be a big deal. Samsung provided a little tease for what it might have planned for the Galaxy S9 line on Wednesday when it sent invites to its Unpacked event on Feb. 25. In that invite, Samsung showed a purple number nine flanked by the caption, "The Camera. Reimagined."

Beyond that, the Galaxy S9 is expected to ship with some changes under the hood, including a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and enhanced AI software.

(Image credit: Weibo/SamMobile)

Speaking of that software, an unidentified source told SamMobile on Wednesday (Jan. 24) that Samsung has developed a new software experience for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The source didn't detail what kinds of new features we can expect, but said that the "new interfaces" Samsung has created are new to the Galaxy S9 line.

That comes after reports that Samsung is working on some new software features that could rely on artificial intelligence to provide more relevant information to users. The operating system could also anticipate what a user wants.

We'll learn all about the new Galaxy S9 line on Feb. 25. But until then, expect the rumors to keep flying fast and furious.