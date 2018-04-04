Galaxy S9 Mini on the Way? Here’s the First Benchmarks

Samsung could revive the "mini" version of its flagship smartphone this year, according to a new report.

Over at Geekbench, a site that shares benchmark data on smartphones, a new Samsung handset has popped up with the model number SM-G8750. And although Samsung hasn't confirmed what it is, the folks over at SamMobile say there's some historical precedent to suggest it might be a Galaxy S9 Mini.

In the past, Samsung has used a similar codename scheme to identify devices that are of the "mini" variety and those that are not. And considering the codename is so close to the one Samsung used for the Galaxy S9, there's reason to believe that it could be a smaller and less powerful version of the smartphone designed for those on a budget or seeking midrange performance.



According to the benchmark, the handset in question is running Android 8 Oreo and has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chip inside with a 1.84GHz clock speed. Samsung has also bundled 4GB of RAM in the handset.



Samsung released its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ last month. The handsets offer modest upgrades over the predecessors Samsung released last year, including the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, a camera that performs better in low light and a new Intelligent Scan feature that uses both the face scanner and iris scanner to verify a person's identity.

Some reports have said that the handsets' sales are a little sluggish and could prompt Samsung to release its upcoming Galaxy Note 9 a bit sooner than expected this summer to boost revenue. Samsung hasn't confirmed sales are actually off.

It's nearly impossible to say from a benchmark whether Samsung's smartphone in question is really a Galaxy S9 Mini or something else entirely. It's also unknown if it'll launch at some point or whether Samsung is simply testing a smartphone that won't find its way to store shelves.

In addition to Galaxy S9, S9+ and Galaxy Note 9, Samsung is expected to offer a foldable Galaxy X this year.