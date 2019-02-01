New Leak Hints at Hefty Prices for Samsung's Galaxy S10

Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are less than three weeks from their official unveiling. And now a new leak gives you a sense of how much you'll need to spend to get them.

Twitter user @IshanAgarwal24 and MySmartPrice have published a document that they claim shows final pricing on Samsung's lineup of devices, including the lower-end Samsung Galaxy S10e. That device, which could ship with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, according to the report, will set customers back 749 euro ($859).

The Galaxy S10 will come in two versions, including one with 6GB of RAM and another with 8GB of RAM. The former will ship with 128GB of storage and the latter will have 512GB of storage. They'll go for 899 euro ($1,031) and 1,149 euro ($1,318), respectively.

Rounding it out with the Galaxy S10+ lineup, the leak suggests Samsung will price the 6GB model with 128GB of storage at 999 euro ($1,146) and the 8GB version with 512GB of storage at 1,249 euro ($1,398). The top-of-the-line 12GB option with 1TB of storage could go for a whopping 1,499 euro ($1,719).

Now, before we get too far ahead of ourselves here, it's important to note that this is just a rumor. And if they are accurate, conversions from euro pricing are only that — conversions. It's impossible to say for sure whether Samsung would price its devices at around the conversion prices or if it uses the same prices in dollars. So, a device that goes for 999 euro might also sell for $999 in the U.S.

Still, the leak provides an important framework for what we can expect from Samsung in the coming weeks. Even at the lower-end of its lineup, it's unlikely that the Galaxy S10e will be cheap. And if you consider the leaked pricing on the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, it would suggest that many people will be forking over more than $1,000 just to get their hands on the devices.

We'll know for sure what Samsung has planned for its pricing on Feb. 20, when the company holds its next Unpacked event. Until then, expect the rumors to continue.