Silver Galaxy Note 9 Revealed (And You'll Want One)

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 only launched a couple of weeks ago. But Samsung may already be thinking about a new color to drop on you.



(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The Korean tech giant is planning to release a silver version of its Galaxy Note 9, according to MySmartPrice. The site, which didn't say exactly where its information came from, published what it called a "press render" of the smartphone in silver. MySmartPrice says that the shade is similar, if not identical, to the Arctic Silver you'd find in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Press renders are commonly leaked ahead of official launches And the image MySmartPrice published, which includes the S Pen leaning against the front of the handset, looks to be the real deal.

Samsung unveiled and launched its Galaxy Note 9 last month. The smartphone comes with the same design as its predecessor and a big screen that provides plenty of real estate to watch videos and play games. It has a dual camera array on the back and a fingerprint sensor under those cameras. Its slim bezels give you the feeling that it's nearly all screen on the front.

MORE: Galaxy Note 9 Review: The Best Big-Screen Phone

Overall, the Galaxy Note 9 has been well-received among reviewers. Tom's Guide reviewers Caitlin McGarry and Mark Spoonauer gave the handset a score of 4 out of 5, praising its "gorgeous 6.4-inch display" and the new S Pen.

While MySmartPrice says that the silver Galaxy Note 9 is coming, it's possible that it's a fake. It's also possible that Samsung had earlier considered a silver version but ultimately opted against it and went the Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple options available in the U.S. instead.

If the silver version is indeed in the works, there's no telling yet when it might launch. It's also unknown whether it'll be available anywhere or if Samsung will pitch it as an exclusive for one of its retail partners — a move the company has made in the past.