Galaxy Fold 2 Will Reportedly Have 8-inch Screen and S Pen

Samsung's first-generation Galaxy Fold hasn't even hit store shelves yet, but already, there's a rumor that's surfaced about the Galaxy Fold 2.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A report out of Korea on Wednesday (June 26) said that Samsung will release a Galaxy Fold 2 early in 2020 that will ship with an 8-inch screen and come with S Pen support, so you can digitally write on the screen, similar to the way you can on the Galaxy Note. Like the first Galaxy Fold, the second-generation model will apparently feature a similar foldable design. It's unclear what would happen to the external display.

Sammobile earlier reported on the claims.

Offering an 8-inch screen in the Galaxy Fold 2 would mean a sizable jump in screen size for the device. Samsung's first-generation Galaxy Fold has a 7.3-inch internal panel. Increasing the screen size by 10 percent would be quite a big increase for a second-generation product.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, we should acknowledge that this report should be taken with the proverbial grain of salt.

MORE: Samsung Will Release Foldable Galaxy Clamshell Like the Razr (Report)

Samsung was supposed to get a first-generation Galaxy Fold model on store shelves in April, before it was forced to delay the Fold because of design issues that caused debris to sneak behind the screen and cause damage. Samsung also needed to better secure the protective film atop the internal display.

There had been some hope that Samsung would release the Galaxy Fold in June, but that doesn't appear to be happening. Now, speculation abounds that a July launch is in the offing, but again, Samsung hasn't said what it has planned. And it's possible, though unconfirmed, that the Galaxy Fold's launch could slip to August or even later.

If that happens, releasing a Galaxy Fold 2 in early 2020 might not make sense for a company trying not to cannibalize sales on a $2,000 smartphone. Ultimately, we need to wait and see what happens here. But after the first Galaxy Fold finally launches, look for many more Galaxy Fold 2 rumors to surface.