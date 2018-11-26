Razer Cyber Monday Deals: DeathAdder Elite Mouse Just $40

Razer’s “hardcore gamer!” branding can be a little over-the-top at times, but you’ve got to hand it to the company: it consistently pumps out high-quality accessories. For Cyber Monday, Razer is offering some of its best mice, keyboards and headsets at up to $30 off retail price.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you visit Razer’s promotional page, you’ll see that the company has discounted a ton of products, including laptops, phones and routers, in addition to peripherals, both standalone and in bundles. You can pick and choose among these deals, but there are a few that are worth special consideration.

First off, there’s the Razer DeathAdder Elite mouse for $40, discounted from its usual $70 price. The DeathAdder Elite has consistently been one of the best gaming mice on the market ever since its launch, and the peripheral’s latest incarnation is just as comfortable and functional as ever.





The Razer Naga Trinity is one of the more unusual mice I’ve reviewed, as you can swap out its side panels with different numbers of buttons. This helps gamers excel at single-player games, competitive MOBAs or cooperative MMOs, depending on their setup. It usually costs $100, but today, it’s $75.

For FPS players, the Razer Basilisk is an interesting choice, complete with a textured thumb rest and a “trigger” you can use to help you aim. (You can also eschew the trigger if you prefer a more traditional set of thumb buttons.) The device costs $50 today instead of its usual $70.

Finally, there’s the Razer Kraken Pro V2 headset, which is easy to wear for hours at a time, and provides excellent sound on a variety of systems, thanks to its 3.5 mm audio jack compatibility. The $80 headset is available for $50 today — and it’s a much better peripheral than what you can usually buy in the $50 range.

Check out our Best Cyber Monday Gaming Deals for similar gadgets, or our Best Cyber Monday Deals overall if you want to see what else is flying off the digital shelves today.