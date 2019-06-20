5 Essential Amazon Prime Day Tips

Love it or hate it, Amazon Prime Day is almost here. Early rumors indicate that the Prime member only event is likely to kick off on July 15, which is less than a month away.

We've been covering tech deals for over a decade and while we're psyched for Prime Day, we know better than to blindly follow all the hype. So we're sharing our best Prime Day advice so that you can buy the stuff you want at the lowest price possible.

Amazon will not offer price adjustments

If you purchase an item now and its price drops on Prime Day, Amazon will not refund you the difference. Your best bet is to keep any Amazon purchases you make now unopened. If it's offered for less on Prime Day, you can send it back for a full refund and re-purchase it at its lower price. (Keep in mind you'll have to pay for return shipping). Some items, like the $29.99 Echo Dot ($20 off) are safe to buy now because chances are they won't be that much cheaper on Prime Day. But other items like the $177 Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones ($102 off) could drop an extra $70 or more. Your best bet is to use price trackers like the Camelizer, which can tell you if a device on sale today has been available for less in the previous months. It's an easy-to-use tool that can put an end to that buyer's remorse.

(Image credit: Amazon Echo (Credit: Amazon))

Apple devices will play a big role on Prime Day

We know: In the past we've recommended not buying Apple devices on Prime Day. However, last November Apple and Amazon struck a deal in which Amazon agreed to sell more Apple devices on its site. (Prior to the deal, Amazon was only selling Apple TV devices). Since the new agreement, Amazon has quickly become one of our go-to sites for Apple deals, oftentimes undercutting some of our favorite Apple authorized sellers like Walmart and Best Buy. We saw dozens of great Apple deals on Black Friday and we predict this will be the first Prime Day event to offer stellar Apple deals.

Get ready for an influx of Whole Foods Prime Day deals

Whole Foods was Amazon's secret weapon during Prime Day 2018. Prime members who spent $10 or more at a Whole Foods in the lead up to Prime Day, were given a $10 Amazon credit, which was only valid during Prime Day. The $10 credit could be stacked on anything. So that $34.99 Echo Dot suddenly become a $24.99 Echo Dot. Likewise, the Fire TV Stick sold for an incredibly low $19.99. We think Amazon will offer a similar promo this year, either at Whole Foods, Amazon Go, or both.

Don't buy everything at Amazon

Amazon will offer a lot of good deals on Prime Day, but you can also expect Amazon to bombard you with junk deals. So it goes without saying: Any deal you find on Prime Day should be cross-checked to make sure it's not a fake deal. Use our guide to spotting fake deals to make sure you don't fall for any bogus deals. Also, make sure to check Amazon's rivals like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target to see what kind of discounts they're offering on Prime Day. Walmart, for instance, has a wider selection of Google devices.

Use your Amazon Visa card to stack on the savings

Chances are you have a credit card that offers cash back perks. But if you don't, or if you're planning a big purchase and want the most cash back possible, Amazon has an Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card that offers 3% cash back at Amazon.com and at Whole Foods Market. If you have particularly good credit, you can apply for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. The latter offers 5% cash back on Amazon.com purchases and Whole Foods Market purchases. (Both cards are issued by Chase). Amazon also offers store cards for customers who are building their credit. Just remember — as with all credit cards — you'll want to pay off your balances in full and beware of monthly interest rates, which can quickly erase any cash back savings you earn.