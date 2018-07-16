The Best Prime Day Deal No One Is Talking About

Amazon's big day is here. Prime Day 2018 is now live, and lots of deals will be rolling out. However, the deal I'm personally most excited about is already live.

Prime Day deals arrive at Whole Foods



Through July 17, when you spend $10 or more at Whole Foods (on a single purchase), Prime members will get a $10 Amazon credit that you can redeem on Prime Day. (Not a Prime member? You can sign up for a 30-day trial to get access to all Prime Day deals and cancel any time).

Why am I psyched about this deal? For starters, if you already shop at Whole Foods, this deal is a no-brainer.

Moreover, when you stack your $10 discount on one of Amazon's deals — you'll end up with some impressive discounts. For instance, buy the Echo Dot on Prime Day, stack your discount, and your final price will be $24.99. That's an all-time low for this device and it even beats the Echo Dot's Black Friday price of $29.99.

There are other Prime member perks to take note of. Prime members can now save 10 percent on select Whole Foods items via the Whole Foods app. (Available for iOS and Android). Just download the app, sync it with your Prime account by entering your Prime info, and you're set. The app will automatically display a barcode that can be scanned at any Whole Foods cashier.

On Prime Day proper, members will save an extra 10 percent off at Whole Foods.

Moreover, from July 14 through July 17, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card members — who are also Prime members — will get 10 percent back on purchases when shopping at Whole Foods. Normally, it's restricted to 5 percent. Add all these numbers up and that means certain Prime members could wind up saving up to 30 percent at Whole Foods on Prime Day. (Wild-caught salmon, anyone?)

It doesn't end there. Through July 17, Prime members can take $10 off Prime Pantry orders of $40 or more via coupon code "PANTRY". Plus, you get a free 30-day trial membership. (Otherwise, Prime Pantry costs $4.99 per month for Prime members).

Last but not least, Amazon is taking $10 off your first two Prime Now orders (placed via Amazon or Whole Foods) via coupon code "20PRIMEDAY". The coupon is valid through July 17 and both orders must be placed by July 31.

As as you're looking at those Echo, laptop, and TV deals, remember to use your $10 Amazon credit.

Walmart Grocery responds

Amazon's biggest rival — Walmart — isn't taking Prime Day lightly, and it's offering a few deals of its own. (If you're a Google fan, we've rounded up the best Walmart deals for you). Currently, new customers can use coupon code "WALMART3" to take $10 off Walmart Grocery pickup orders of $50 or more. (You enter the coupon at the final checkout stage). The coupon can be used with up to three separate orders and expires July 31. It's a rare deal for Walmart's curbside pickup service.

Walmart credit card holders also receive 3 percent cash back on their Grocery pickup orders. Clearly, Amazon's cashback offer is greater, but remember that Walmart doesn't require you to join any membership program, whereas Prime membership costs $119/year.

This is only the beginning of the food wars. Expect deals to get stronger as we approach Prime Day.