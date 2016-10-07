Best Internet Meme Gifts
Arthur fist T-shirt
This meme perfectly describes the feeling when your grandma gets you socks again for the holidays but your mom hits you with the side eye and you have to pretend you love them. If Twitter memes are so much your thing that you'd be willing to wear them literally on your sleeves out in the real world, there are tons of places that will print them onto T-shirts for fairly cheap prices. Better than socks, guaranteed.
It's lit Edison shirt
Oh hey, just browsing Etsy for shirts that turn your favorite #hip #slang into supernerdy apparel, it's lit.
Doge socks
Much style. Very socks. So wow.
Nicolas Cage head T-shirt
Nicolas Cage isn't a meme. He's more than a meme. He's going to steal the Declaration of Independence. Truly, he has long been an icon, and this subtle pocket design feels like the best way to tastefully rep your love.
Crying Jordan vinyl sticker
If you don't fully relate to Crying Jordan at least once a week, who are you, really? We suggest ordering multiples of these to stick on everything you own — maybe your roommate's stuff, too.
Mr. Krabs pin
Are you OVERWHELMED by all of these dank meme gifts? Pin this guy to your lapel so that everyone will say, "same".
Young Metro Trusts Me T-shirt
OK, so it's not a meme, but it's still the most necessary. If Young Metro don't trust you…
Dat Boi embroidered hat
What better way to embody the meme you probably still don't understand than by displaying him prominently embroidered in the center of your forehead? Here comes dat boi.
#PhelpsFace Sticker
#PhelpsFace embodies all that is death staring — for team USA, of course.
Harambe T-shirt
What better way to forever mourn America's sweetheart and Twitter's biggest star than by displaying his name tastefully across the center of your chest? He wasn't just a gorilla.
Classic meme pins
You really can't go wrong with classic rage faces and trolls, the original memes. You can order tons of these to pin on whatever you see fit — which means ALL OF THE THINGS.