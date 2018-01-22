30 Best Siri Tips and Tricks

Get the Latest Headlines

Siri picked up a new trick with the iOS 11.2.2 update, where you can receive a daily digest of headlines from a limited selection of news sources. Say "Hey Siri, give me the news" and Siri will, by default, start playing a news report from NPR through the built-in Podcasts app. Prefer to get your news from a different source? You can ask Siri to switch to Fox News, CNN or The Washington Post for a new audio report of the news.The feature appears to have arrived for Siri in advance of this year's anticipated release of Apple's HomePod speaker. Note that you have to specifically use the Hey Siri command (though variations along the lines of "what's the news" will launch the audio report); pressing the Home button and asking Siri to give you the news will instead summon up headlines from iOS 11's News app.