Best barbecue tech 2020
Ultimate Gear for Your Party
From digital thermometers to craft beer brewing machines, we've compiled a list of gadgets that will help cement your status as grillmaster and summer-party host extraordinaire. So grab your aprons and utensils, and get ready for a fun, techie summer.
Credit: Philips
Weber iGrill 2 Thermometer
Have you ever gotten a piece of meat off the grill that looked perfectly cooked on the outside but was nauseatingly red on the inside? With the Weber iGrill 2 thermometer, you'll never have to play guessing games with your meat again. The pocket-size digital device can accommodate up to four probes (two are included), and it connects via Bluetooth to your Android or iPhone, so you can remotely monitor the progress of whatever you’re cooking. The device's app also helpfully walks you through how well you like your meat cooked.Credit: Weber
Tunes2Go KoolMax Bluetooth Portable Speaker/Cooler
Finally, there's a gadget that can serve up ice-cold beverages and jams. The Tunes2Go KoolMax Bluetooth Portable Speaker and Cooler offers outdoor revelers a 40-quart cooler capable of accommodating 48 cans or 28 12-ounce bottles. Thanks to its insulation tech, the KoolMax can keep ice frozen for up to three days. The cooler can also wirelessly stream music from any Bluetooth-enabled device, play Top-40 hits using the built-in FM radio, or play music via the microSD slot. You can get the cooler in blue, gray, orange or red.Credit: Tunes2Go
Braven BRV-XXL
Pool-party lovers and grillmasters who cook rain or shine will appreciate the Braven BRV-X. This large, Bluetooth speaker has an IPX7-waterproof rating, which means it can take a splash or two. The BRV-X can also survive a fall, and even have some sand kicked in its face. This speaker has dual drivers that can be optimized for the outdoors, so you can expect big sound that's perfect for a cookout or tailgating party. Thanks to its huge 5,200-mAh battery, the BRV-X can charge a phone or two and can last 12 hours.Credit: Braven
PicoBrew Pico C
It's just not a barbecue without a steady supply of cold, frosty brews. But this summer, instead of spending a small fortune on your fancy IPAs, Saisons and Hefeweizens, make your own. PicoBrew allows you to craft 5 liters of fresh beer in about 2 hours with hops and grains from some of your favorite breweries. And if you're feeling particularly crafty, you can have PicoBrew tweak a few components to get a totally new take on some old favorites. Best of all, Pico now sells an attachment, the PicoStill, which lets you distill your own spirits, so that you can make that perfect gin and tonic for those hot summer days.Credit: PicoBrew
Traeger Ironwood 650
Good barbecue can mean tending a smoker for hours on end, making sure that it doesn’t get too hot or too cold. Traeger’s Ironwood 650 takes a lot of that work out of your hands. The smoker has a built-in temperature gauge and automatically feeds in wood pellets to make sure it remains at the right heat for your ribs or brisket. And it connects via Wi-Fi to your Android or iPhone, so you can monitor and control the grill remotely. It’s expensive, but the results are delicious.Credit: Traeger
WiMiUS P18 Projector
Projectors can easily cost upwards of $1,000, but if you’re just looking for something to keep your kids and neighbors entertained on a summer night, this one should do the trick. The device costs less than $200, yet beams out 4,000 lumens and supports 1080p video. The P18 can project a 200-inch image at a range of about 15 feet, and has one HDMI, one VGA, one USB and one AV port. The P18 has dual speakers, but you’ll want to connect it to external speakers, such as a sound bar, to get a more movie-like experience.Credit: WiMiUS
Elite Screens YardMaster2 100-inch Outdoor Projector Screen
Yes, you can use a white bedsheet as a makeshift screen in a pinch, but this 100-inch outdoor screen will give you a much better experience when watching a movie outdoors at night. The screen is also available in 120- and 135-inch sizes, and folds down to fit into an included storage bag. Credit: Elite Screens
Weber Q 1200 Portable Gas Grill
Headed to a beach party or tailgate? Weber’s portable propane grill has a single 8500-BTU burner, but can fit up to nine hamburger patties on its cast iron grate. The grill measures about 40 inches wide by 2 feet high, and about 20 inches deep. The Q 1200 has two side trays that fold up for storage and transportation; it comes in seven colors: black, blue, purple, green, orange, red and titanium. Credit: Weber
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Lantern
Summer brings a swarm of unwelcome insects, including mosquitoes. With the growing concern about mosquito-borne diseases, it's wise to have a solid bug-repellent system in place. Thermacell's Mosquito Repellent Lantern wards off the tiny bloodsuckers and a host of other pesky critters, creating a 15 x 15-foot zone of protection. Best of all, there are no candles, and you can ditch all the smelly sprays and lotions.Credit: Thermacell
Philips Hue Calla Smart Pathway
If you already have a Philips Hue hub, these outdoor bollards can add some nice ambiance to your patio. You can change their colors and create scenes, and connect them with Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, Nest, SmartThings and IFTTT. They’re pricey, but Philips Hue lights are generally worth the investment.Credit: Philips