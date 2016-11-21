Nokia Phones to Rise From the Dead in Early 2017

Remember Nokia? The once-ubiquitous phone maker could be making a big comeback soon.

According to a new report, we could see new Nokia smartphones debut at Mobile World Congress 2017, just in time to take on the likes of Samsung and LG.

Microsoft's Lumia 950. Photo: Mike Prospero/Tom's Guide

While we haven't seen any leaks or teases from Nokia itself, Android Headlines notes that HMD Global will be at MWC 2017. That's the company that recently acquired the rights to make and release Nokia-branded devices for the next decade, and if HMD is showing up at one of the biggest tech shows of the year, there's a good chance it'll have something big to show off.

The Nokia license most recently belonged to Microsoft, whose Nokia Lumia Windows phones were fairly popular thanks to their stellar cameras and colorful designs (Microsoft continued to release Lumia devices after dropping the Nokia brand). While you'll never see a Nokia Lumia again, Microsoft did, strangely enough, release two old-school Nokia brick phones in India this past September.

According to a press release from May, HMD Global plans on releasing "beautifully designed, high quality products to people all over the world in line with Nokia’s brand promise." HMD has confirmed that its Nokia-branded devices will run Android. (Those hoping for a slick new Windows 10 Mobile device will have to check out the HP Elite x3 or wait for the rumored Surface phone.)

Mobile World Congress 2017 kicks off in late February, so it's only a matter of months before we find out whether the new Nokia phone is real or not. We'll be on the ground in Barcelona, so stay tuned for updates.