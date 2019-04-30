Nokia 4.2 Arrives May 14 for Just $189: Here's What You Get

The $189 Nokia 4.2 is finally headed stateside.

HMD Global, the company that controls the Nokia brand, has announced that Amazon and Best Buy have started taking pre-orders for its attractively-priced Android One handset today (April 30), before it arrives May 14.

The Nokia 4.2 packs a lot of what we love about one of the best cheap phones, the $349 Nokia 7.1, in a less expensive package with slightly detuned internals. There’s a Snapdragon 439 chipset at the helm — which should be adequate for everything short of serious multitasking and hardcore gaming — paired with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a microSD slot for expandability. The LCD display measures 5.7 inches diagonally, and is obscured by a small notch for the front-facing camera up top.

We came away really impressed by the Nokia 4.2's design when we went hands-on with the phone at Mobile World Congress in February. It mainly feels like a softer, cuter Nokia 7.1, with a soft-touch matte plastic frame replacing the aluminum you’d normally see on that pricier model. The Pink Sand colorway in particular absolutely plays off those rounded edges perfectly — it’s the version we’d choose for sure.

Like all Nokia smartphones these days, the 4.2 packs Android One software for a pure Google experience. That guarantees swifter updates and support for two major OS upgrades, which is far better than what you get with most budget Android handsets out there. The 4.2 also features a dedicated button just for the Google Assistant, as well as a nifty notification LED baked right into the power button. It’s a brilliant, practical little touch that demonstrates HMD still put some thought into its more humble devices, which is always reassuring to see in this segment.

Pulling photography duties is a dual-lens system comprised of a primary 13-megapixel wide angle lens and a secondary 2-MP sensor purely used for depth effects. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the back. The Nokia 4.2 will begin shipping in two weeks' time, and make its way to Best Buy retail locations on June 9 (as of this writing, the device is not yet live on Best Buy's website).

Look forward to our full Nokia 4.2 review in the coming weeks.



Credit: Tom's Guide

