Trending

The Magic 8-Ball With an OLED Screen

By

Comes with the ability to set your own messages.

It was just matter of time before someone decided to reinvent the Magic 8-Ball. That's what modder Mariano Alvira did, after a trip to the local toy store. He stripped a standard 8-Ball clean, replacing the innards with a microcontroller connected to an OLED screen and accelerometer.

Like it's old-school counterpart, this 8-Ball displays messages when shaken. Even better, it's possible to change the messages over Wi-Fi. You'll only need to open up this ball to replace the 9-volt battery once it goes dead.

Head over to Alvira's site for a full step-by-step.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mauller07 17 July 2010 04:15
    +1 for oled
    +1 for changing what it says

    could be fun to change things on the fly and prank your mates
    Reply
  • shloader 17 July 2010 04:38
    Could this make the Magic Eightball cool again? Definitely.
    Reply
  • Shadow703793 17 July 2010 04:47
    mauller07+1 for oled+1 for changing what it sayscould be fun to change things on the fly and prank your matesLAWL! This could make for an awesome Truth or Dare toy ;)
    Reply
  • 17 July 2010 04:48
    You can earn some money by registering on http://www.neobux.com/?r=popaliviu1985
    Reply
  • chickenhoagie 17 July 2010 05:07
    "magic eightball, will I ever get married?"

    "this ball will self-destruct in 5 seconds. run b****"
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 17 July 2010 05:48
    my paintball gun has an oled display
    Reply
  • sliem 17 July 2010 05:54
    firefoxx04my paintball gun has an oled display
    and?
    Reply
  • belardo 17 July 2010 06:09
    Imagine what fun you can have.


    hey... it told me to go F~~~ myself?!
    Reply
  • mikem_90 17 July 2010 06:42
    I suspect the display is stationary, which kind of makes it lose a little of its charm. None of the articles seem to have any video.

    It would be snazzy to have it free drifting inside as if it was swimming in the blue goop like the original. eh.
    Reply
  • ksampanna 17 July 2010 14:51
    Could you play baseball with it?
    Reply