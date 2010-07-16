The Magic 8-Ball With an OLED Screen

It was just matter of time before someone decided to reinvent the Magic 8-Ball. That's what modder Mariano Alvira did, after a trip to the local toy store. He stripped a standard 8-Ball clean, replacing the innards with a microcontroller connected to an OLED screen and accelerometer.

Like it's old-school counterpart, this 8-Ball displays messages when shaken. Even better, it's possible to change the messages over Wi-Fi. You'll only need to open up this ball to replace the 9-volt battery once it goes dead.

Head over to Alvira's site for a full step-by-step.