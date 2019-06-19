The 2019 Kindle Oasis Adds Screen Warmth For Nighttime Reading

Amazon has updated the Kindle Oasis — its $249 metallic e-reader — and its big new feature is all about your eyes. Specifically, Amazon's added a Warmth scale in settings: its own version of a Night Mode.

(Image credit: Amazon)

In a press release, Kevin Keith, VP of Devices at Amazon said, "We’re adding a color adjustable front light so customers can read with a warmer tone that’s customizable to their preference to easily transition from daytime to nighttime reading."

The company doesn't reference blue light filters in its press release, but some studies suggest that reducing the blue light hitting your eyes from a screen will help you fall asleep easier. You can even set the Warmth setting to a schedule, adjusting automatically as the sun rises and sets.

The 2019 Kindle Oasis is available for pre-order now, and is set to ship on Jul. 24, starting at $249 for the 8GB version., Amazon will also sell a 32GB $279 model.

There aren't any other differences between this model and the one I tested in 2017. The device still features a waterproof design and a 7-inch, 300dpi screen with automatically-adjusting lighting. That's the same resolution as what you get in the $129 Kindle Paperwhite (which is also waterproof), but with a bigger screen. The $89 Kindle sports a 6-inch screen of much lower resolution: 167 ppi.

Amazon's selling the Oasis in Graphite Silver and Champagne Gold colors. Accessories from amazon include $39 water-safe fabric covers (available in Marine Blue, Punch Red and Charcoal) and leather covers (Black or Merlot) for $49. Need even more luxury? The premium leather cover sells for $64.