Get The iPhone 4S for $50 at Radio Shack, Walmart, More

On Friday while searching for news, I briefly glimpsed a topic heading that claimed Radio Shack was now selling the iPhone 4S for $50. I stored that info away and didn't think twice about it until I was at the mall on Saturday shopping with the family for the holidays. Naturally I was flogged by a saleswoman immediately upon entry into the store, and she confirmed the report to be true: $50 for the iPhone 4S and $150 for the iPhone 5.

I now own my first iPhone (sorry Google).

While Radio Shack doesn't list the prices online, the website points to this iPhone product listing, offering a $50 savings with a 2-year agreement. The iPhone 4S model I purchased was the 16 GB white version for Verizon Wireless, but the listing clearly shows support for multiple capacities and wireless carriers. That said, readers looking to defect to Team Apple may want to wander into the local Radio Shack store and take a look at what's in stock.

Radio Shack's iPhone discount is in response to competitors offering similar price cuts on the iPhone 5 and 4S. Best Buy is reportedly offering a $50 discount on all iPhone 5 variants, making the 16 GB, 32 GB and 64 GB editions $150, $250 and $350 for a limited time. If you can't snatch a discounted iPhone 5 at those two locations, many select Walmart Wireless locations will reportedly match the discounted price too.

9to5Mac adds that many Target locations will match the prices offered by Walmart, Best Buy and Radio Shack although nothing official has been announced. Meanwhile, Walmart-owned Sam's Club has joined the iPhone bandwagon by slashing $50 off the iPhone 5 and 4S with a new 2-year agreement. As seen here online, the limited-time offer is valid in physical stores only and limited to five per customer.

Finally, Apple's brick-and-mortar stores will often match prices of competitors. Also there's no sign that this discount paves the way for an iPhone 6 early next year, so don't get your hopes up. This is likely a move by Apple to clear units off shelves before the end of 2012 so it doesn't look quite so belittled next to Google's massive 2012 smartphone market share.