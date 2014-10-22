Hoverboards Get Real, Really!

Ever since Marty McFly hoverboarded through time in Back to the Future II, sci-fi fans have been dreaming of a real-life floating skateboard to call their own. Startup Hendo Hover is looking to make that dream a reality; the company's Kickstarter is raising funds for a fully-functional hoverboard, which could let you live out your futuristic fantasies by late 2015.
Dubbed simply the Hendo Hoverboard, the gadget uses four circular hover engines, which create a unique magnetic field that levitates the board about an inch off the ground. The hoverboard's current prototype is black and chunky, with textured foot grips at the top and a bright blue glow that emanates from the bottom. It's not quite as sexy as the hoverboard in your geeky dreams, but, based on Hendo's renderings, the board's final build could look like a sleeker version of what McFly once zoomed around on.
MORE: Weirdest Kickstarter Campaigns of 2014
But Hendo isn't just trying to sell you its own hoverboard. The company's Kickstarter page also offers the Whitebox developer kit, which lets creators use the tech behind Hendo Hoverboard as they see fit. The Whitebox+ kit takes things further by adding remote hover control via an iOS or Android app, allowing you to create, say, a replica Star Wars Landspeeder that you can pilot around the house like an RC car.
If you're absolutely aching to try Hendo Hoverboard, you can spend $100 on Kickstarter to ride the gizmo for five minutes at Hendo's Silicon Valley headquarters or "potentially at a hoverpark near you in the future." $300 gets you the Whitebox developer kit, while the Whitebox+ starts at $700. Hendo offered 10 production units of the actual hoverboard for anyone who had $10,000 lying around, and they're all gone already.
Despite being wildly expensive, Hendo's hoverboard technology could make many a childhood dream come true, and could help innovate anything from toys to transportation once it's in the hands of developers. If Hendo reaches its $250,000 goal by Dec. 15, the hoverboards will start shipping in Oct. 2015 -- coincidentally the same exact month and year that Marty McFly found himself in during Back to the Future II.
Source: Kickstarter
Frankly, I see this as a scam where the people that have put this project out there are counting on people not knowing their science and that anyone with $10K to invest in this better be absolutely sure that they have gone to a demo and ridden this thing.
With today's technology, this falls among the "not by the current laws of physics." The power source, counting losses in the device, is astronomically unlikely to be that small.
Are they powering the surface so the limited board power provides enough repelling magnetic force to provide the lift? Is this an elaborately designed kickstarter hoax? They claim to one day duplicate this over land and even water. How? Unicorns and pixie dust?
Currently, this surface needs to be a non-ferromagnetic conductor. Right now we use commonly available metals in a simple sheets, but we are working on new compounds and new configurations to maximize our technology and minimize costs.
I could see them selling the boards and then building an infrastructure of licensed skate parks where people could go use them, similar to traditional skate parks or the new trampoline/bounce parks that are popping up.
The noise is louder than my truck too.