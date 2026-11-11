Upgrade your daily ride: Best Buy slashes prices on Segway, Lectric and more electric wheels
Get moving for less with these great deals from the Best Buy sale
Best Buy's big sale continues apace! Today, we're looking at some of the brilliant deals that can be found on personal transportation: e-bikes, e-scooters, and hoverboards.
Bikes and scooters are great ways to get around without relying on a car. They're small, easily portable, and will get you where you need to go all without harming the environment. As for hoverboards? They're just a lot of fun, aren't they?
This sale has huge discounts on some of the biggest brands out there, too, including Segway and Lectric eBikes. Deals don't stick around forever, though, so if you see something that you like here, make sure to snap it up now!
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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