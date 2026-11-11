Upgrade your daily ride: Best Buy slashes prices on Segway, Lectric and more electric wheels

Best Buy's big sale continues apace! Today, we're looking at some of the brilliant deals that can be found on personal transportation: e-bikes, e-scooters, and hoverboards.

Bikes and scooters are great ways to get around without relying on a car. They're small, easily portable, and will get you where you need to go all without harming the environment. As for hoverboards? They're just a lot of fun, aren't they?

This sale has huge discounts on some of the biggest brands out there, too, including Segway and Lectric eBikes. Deals don't stick around forever, though, so if you see something that you like here, make sure to snap it up now!

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